U.S. trucking is changing, will UK and Europe follow?

The U.S. trucking industry is rapidly transforming and could impact logistics policies in Europe. While positive trends are shaping American trucking companies, other decisions have caused disruptions. Regardless, U.K. fleet managers should be aware of the shifting landscape and the effects on their companies.
Trends Affecting the U.S. Trucking Industry
America is a bellwether for global logistics, whether spurring innovation or challenges. Here are five trends shaping policy in the U.S.
- Ageing, Shrinking Workforce
American truck drivers are ageing, with fewer young professionals following in their footsteps. Government data reveals the average age in truck transportation is 45.4, meaning these truckers are approaching retirement age. Therefore, logistics companies have had to be creative in their recruitment. Meanwhile, the labour shortages have led to service interruptions and higher costs.
- New Technologies
The last decade has introduced new technologies to American trucking companies. Logistics professionals have adopted telematics devices, GPS trackers and data analytics for real-time monitoring. With these gadgets, you can understand vehicle health and driver behaviour. Fleet management software is another crucial tool, as it provides fuel consumption data and identifies waste patterns.
- Insurance Costs
Cost efficiency has become crucial in America due to rising insurance premiums. A 2025 report said commercial auto rates have increased by at least 8% in all of the last five fiscal quarters. Insurance fees have increased due to lawsuits against trucking companies and rising repair costs. Another crucial factor is insurers leaving the market or reducing their participation.
- Tariffs
The U.S. has leveraged tariffs as economic tools, especially in trade negotiations. While these levies can protect domestic jobs, experts say tariffs complicate cost anticipation for foreign goods. Therefore, logistics companies have experienced unpredictable freight volumes and higher expenses. Fleet managers have responded by diversifying their freight lanes and suppliers.
- English Proficiency Tests
In early 2025, the American government increased enforcement of language guidelines, requiring drivers to complete proficiency requirements. The administration’s goal was to improve safety and communication among logistics professionals. Implementation has increased, with the FMCSA sidelining over 7,000 drivers in 2025. These measures have contributed to the reduced driver pool nationwide.
How Will These Changes Affect U.K. Logistics?
The U.S. is a testing ground for regulatory changes and new technologies. British companies may watch their American counterparts to see what works before adopting new solutions.
What Trends the U.K. Could Adopt
One way the U.S. has inspired its U.K. counterparts is through digitalisation. American companies have created digital trade systems and compliance tools that streamline cross-border operations. U.K. companies have also followed suit with telematics, predictive maintenance tools and other real-time tracking strategies.
What Trends U.K. May Avoid
British officials have prioritised lowering tariffs instead of imposing higher levies. The U.K. and U.S. agreed to a 10% rate in the spring, marking the lowest rate among other countries. Since Brexit, the government has gained experience and understood the need for agile supply chains. The U.K. already requires English for truckers, so further enforcement might be unnecessary.
Staying Ahead of Trucking Trends Worldwide
America’s trucking industry offers a playbook for Britain’s logistics leaders. The country across the pond has experienced workforce shortages, rising insurance costs and shifting trade policies. These lessons have been essential for U.K. companies. Several trends have gained momentum and are worth monitoring as the logistics landscape in the U.K. evolves.
Author: Evelyn Long, Editor-in-Chief of Renovated Magazine