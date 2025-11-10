Headline News
Two wins for the Kia PV5 (November 10, 2025 10:56 am)
Used car market enjoys record uptake (November 10, 2025 9:56 am)
The ‘Dieselgate 2’ High Court case (November 10, 2025 9:39 am)
Criticism of proposed ‘EV levy’ grows (November 7, 2025 9:03 am)
Fuuse launches home reimbursement scheme for EV fleets (November 6, 2025 10:04 am)

Expert Blog

U.S. trucking is changing, will UK and Europe follow?

U.S. trucking is changing, will UK and Europe follow?

Monday, November 10, 2025 - 08:36
No Comments
Expert Blog, Fleet Management, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Video Post

The U.S. trucking industry is rapidly transforming and could impact logistics policies in Europe. While positive trends are shaping American trucking companies, other decisions have caused disruptions. Regardless, U.K. fleet managers should be aware of the shifting landscape and the effects on their companies.

Trends Affecting the U.S. Trucking Industry

America is a bellwether for global logistics, whether spurring innovation or challenges. Here are five trends shaping policy in the U.S.

  1. Ageing, Shrinking Workforce

American truck drivers are ageing, with fewer young professionals following in their footsteps. Government data reveals the average age in truck transportation is 45.4, meaning these truckers are approaching retirement age. Therefore, logistics companies have had to be creative in their recruitment. Meanwhile, the labour shortages have led to service interruptions and higher costs.

  1. New Technologies

The last decade has introduced new technologies to American trucking companies. Logistics professionals have adopted telematics devices, GPS trackers and data analytics for real-time monitoring. With these gadgets, you can understand vehicle health and driver behaviour. Fleet management software is another crucial tool, as it provides fuel consumption data and identifies waste patterns.

  1. Insurance Costs

Cost efficiency has become crucial in America due to rising insurance premiums. A 2025 report said commercial auto rates have increased by at least 8% in all of the last five fiscal quarters. Insurance fees have increased due to lawsuits against trucking companies and rising repair costs. Another crucial factor is insurers leaving the market or reducing their participation.

  1. Tariffs

The U.S. has leveraged tariffs as economic tools, especially in trade negotiations. While these levies can protect domestic jobs, experts say tariffs complicate cost anticipation for foreign goods. Therefore, logistics companies have experienced unpredictable freight volumes and higher expenses. Fleet managers have responded by diversifying their freight lanes and suppliers.

  1. English Proficiency Tests

In early 2025, the American government increased enforcement of language guidelines, requiring drivers to complete proficiency requirements. The administration’s goal was to improve safety and communication among logistics professionals. Implementation has increased, with the FMCSA sidelining over 7,000 drivers in 2025. These measures have contributed to the reduced driver pool nationwide.

How Will These Changes Affect U.K. Logistics?

The U.S. is a testing ground for regulatory changes and new technologies. British companies may watch their American counterparts to see what works before adopting new solutions.

What Trends the U.K. Could Adopt

One way the U.S. has inspired its U.K. counterparts is through digitalisation. American companies have created digital trade systems and compliance tools that streamline cross-border operations. U.K. companies have also followed suit with telematics, predictive maintenance tools and other real-time tracking strategies.

What Trends U.K. May Avoid

British officials have prioritised lowering tariffs instead of imposing higher levies. The U.K. and U.S. agreed to a 10% rate in the spring, marking the lowest rate among other countries. Since Brexit, the government has gained experience and understood the need for agile supply chains. The U.K. already requires English for truckers, so further enforcement might be unnecessary.

Staying Ahead of Trucking Trends Worldwide

America’s trucking industry offers a playbook for Britain’s logistics leaders. The country across the pond has experienced workforce shortages, rising insurance costs and shifting trade policies. These lessons have been essential for U.K. companies. Several trends have gained momentum and are worth monitoring as the logistics landscape in the U.K. evolves.

Author: Evelyn Long, Editor-in-Chief of Renovated Magazine

Tags
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Two wins for the Kia PV5

Two wins for the Kia PV5

Nov 10, 2025No Comments

The Kia PV5 has been named ‘Best Electric Van’ and the outright winner as ‘Van of the Year’ at the 2026 Parkers Van and Pickup Awards. This

Renault Master carries away the 'Best Large Van' title

Renault Master carries away...

The Renault Master is still top of the class

Nov 10, 2025
Used car market enjoys record uptake

Used car market enjoys reco...

The UK’s used car market grew by 2.8% in

Nov 10, 2025
The 'Dieselgate 2' High Court case

The ‘Dieselgate 2R...

‘Dieselgate 2’ is the UK’s largest-ever class action. It

Nov 10, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit