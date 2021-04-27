Menzies Distribution Group joins Transaid

Menzies Distribution Group (Menzies) has become the latest supporter to sign up as a corporate member of Transaid, the international development organisation committed to improving global road safety standards.
The company has pledged its support for an initial three-year period, just months after it acquired Bibby Distribution (now Menzies Distribution Solutions) – one of Transaid’s founding members.
It will see Menzies contribute time, expertise, and resources to help Transaid deliver professional driver training programmes, transport management systems and provide rural access to transport in sub-Saharan Africa. Alice Broster, Group Health & Safety Manager at Menzies, has also committed to joining Transaid’s Road Safety Advisory Board.
Greg Michael, Chief Executive Officer of Menzies, says: “Our colleagues from Menzies Distribution Solutions (MDS) did a fantastic job supporting Transaid for more than two decades and we are excited to be continuing this strong association.
“Transaid’s commitment to global road safety is an issue close to our hearts at Menzies. With almost 5,000 employees and 4,000 vehicle assets operating across the UK, we recognise the huge value training plays in keeping our drivers and other road users safe. We firmly believe all drivers around the world should have the opportunity to build the skills they need to transform their future.”
Corporate memberships help Transaid to collect vital unrestricted funds which can be used to test and implement new projects. Such donations have enabled it to develop longstanding HGV and PSV driver training programmes in both Tanzania and Zambia. As a direct result of these projects, Transaid recently secured significant external funding to take its HGV training into West Africa for the first time, with a new three-and-a-half-year project starting in Ghana.
Caroline Barber, Chief Executive of Transaid, explains: “The support we receive from our corporate members means a huge amount, and is crucial to ensuring we can deliver many of our life-saving projects on the ground.
“Knowing we have the strength and support of Menzies and its nearly two centuries of supply chain experience behind us is amazing. We are really excited about the opportunities to work closely together.”
For more information and to find out how you can support the organisation visit www.transaid.org.