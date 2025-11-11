World premiere of the all-new Toyota Hilux

Headline News
Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - 07:22
Toyota is set to redefine its legendary pickup with the ninth-generation Hilux, arriving in the UK in June 2026. Offered exclusively as a double cab, the new Hilux introduces a bold new chapter for the brand, combining a rugged, “tough and agile” exterior with a significantly upgraded interior inspired by the latest Land Cruiser. More importantly, it marks the Hilux’s entry into electrification, offering fully electric, mild hybrid diesel, and, by 2028, hydrogen fuel cell powertrains.

The Hilux BEV: Toyota’s First Fully Electric Pickup

Toyota’s first-ever electric Hilux BEV represents a pivotal step towards zero-emission commercial vehicles. Targeting fleets that demand practicality and dependability alongside environmental performance, it rivals models such as the Isuzu D-Max Electric and Maxus eTerron 9.

Under the body-on-frame construction — a hallmark of Hilux durability — lies a 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery powering dual electric motors, delivering 196hp and permanent all-wheel drive. The system produces 205Nm of torque from the front motor and 268.6Nm from the rear, ensuring consistent traction in all conditions.

Preliminary figures indicate a 715kg payload and 1,600kg towing capacity, with a WLTP range of approximately 150 miles. Toyota promises best-in-class charging capability, minimising downtime for commercial operators.

Crucially, the BEV retains Hilux’s legendary off-road prowess. It boasts the same 700mm wading depth as the diesel version, with the battery pack reinforced to resist impact and water ingress. The Multi-Terrain Select system adjusts torque and braking for a variety of surfaces, replicating the low-range performance of conventional models.

The 2.8D 48V Mild Hybrid: Efficiency Meets Power

The 2.8-litre 48V mild hybrid diesel builds on Toyota’s trusted 2.8D engine, integrating an electric motor-generator, 48V lithium-ion battery, and DC-DC converter. This setup enhances acceleration and refinement without compromising capability — maintaining a 1,000kg payload and 3,500kg towing capacity.

The mild hybrid system delivers smoother starts and improved fuel efficiency, particularly under heavy loads or off-road conditions. Advanced control features such as Multi-Terrain Select, Multi-Terrain Monitor, and Panoramic View Monitor provide superior traction and visibility in challenging environments.

This variant is expected to be the volume seller across Europe, bridging traditional diesel dependability with the benefits of hybrid efficiency.

Hydrogen Power: The Hilux of the Future

Scheduled for 2028, the hydrogen fuel cell Hilux underlines Toyota’s long-term vision for sustainable mobility. The forthcoming model aims to stimulate hydrogen infrastructure across Europe, aligning with Toyota’s broader strategy to advance clean energy ecosystems.

The hydrogen variant will share the robust chassis and off-road credentials of its siblings while offering zero tailpipe emissions and rapid refuelling — a potential game-changer for commercial and utility fleets seeking low-emission solutions without operational compromise.

Advanced Design and Technology

Exterior: “Tough and Agile”

The new Hilux adopts Toyota’s ‘Tough and Agile’ design philosophy, featuring a re-engineered front end for improved aerodynamics on BEV models, a new rear deck step for easier access, and redesigned side steps on selected trims.

Interior: Premium and Practical

Inside, the Hilux moves upmarket with a horizontal dashboard layout and up to 12.3-inch digital driver and infotainment screens. The central console groups all off-road and all-wheel drive controls for intuitive operation, while shift-by-wire transmission enhances the BEV’s simplicity.

High-grade models offer wireless charging, rear USB ports, and MyToyota app integration, allowing remote vehicle monitoring and management of up to 10 fleet vehicles, including location, fuel or charge level, and journey analytics.

Safety and Connectivity

Toyota expands its Safety Sense suite with low-speed acceleration suppression, Proactive Driving Assist, and an Emergency Driving Stop System. These are supported by Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, and a Driver Monitor Camera, while over-the-air updates ensure continuous feature evolution.

UK Availability

Sales of the all-new Hilux begin in summer 2026, with full UK specifications and pricing to be revealed closer to launch. The line-up will focus on electric and hybrid powertrains, while internal combustion variants will continue to serve Eastern European markets to meet local demand.

