Two wins for the Kia PV5

The Kia PV5 has been named ‘Best Electric Van’ and the outright winner as ‘Van of the Year’ at the 2026 Parkers Van and Pickup Awards. This marks the PV5’s first wins at these prestigious awards, and the double accolade signals a strong debut for Kia in the electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV) market.
The Parkers Van and Pickup Awards take place every year, separate to the Parkers New Car Awards, recognising the importance of commercial vehicles in the UK. Award winners are decided by verdicts from expert Parkers reviewers.
Tom Webster, Parkers Vans Editor and Deputy Head of the Digital Automotive Hub at Bauer Media: “The Kia PV5 would have been an excellent van had it been made by one of the long-established names in the industry, but that it has come from a brand that doesn’t have the heritage and customer feedback to exploit is even more impressive. Not only is it good to drive and fitted with a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, the PV5 is staggeringly good value, undercutting even much smaller diesel rivals, which are typically the entry-point to van ownership.”
Webster continues, “It’s priced at a point where it has really made the industry sit up and take notice. It’s a first attempt from Kia, but it is one that has really shaken things up, with the promise of more to come”.
Paul Philpott, President and CEO at Kia UK Limited: “It’s fantastic to add two awards to the PV5’s already growing collection. This double win reveals the practical and compelling nature of our first electric van and sets a standard of excellence across all of our upcoming electric commercial vehicles, which will be sold through our new network of dealer partners dedicated to commercial vehicles.”
The PV5 sets new benchmarks for performance, capability and flexibility in the competitive e-LCV segment. It reflects Kia’s growing commitment to the electric motoring industry. Following its recent win as The Sun’s ‘Van of the Year’ at the 2025 News UK Motor Awards, the PV5 continues to collect accolades which highlight its versatility and innovation – redefining what a modern van can be.
Currently available as a L2H1 Cargo and five-seater Passenger, further PV5 variants will arrive next year, including larger and smaller PV5 Cargo configurations, and six- and seven-seat PV5 Passenger vehicles. Further down the line, Kia has no intentions of slowing down, with the PV7 arriving in 2027 and the PV9 two years later in 2029.
The Kia PV5 Cargo and Passenger are available to order now from Kia’s brand-new PBV Centre network, with deliveries expected toward the end of the year.