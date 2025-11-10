Renault Master carries away the ‘Best Large Van’ title

The Renault Master is still top of the class in the large van segment after retaining its title as ‘Best Large Van’ for a second year running at the 2026 Parkers Van and Pickup Awards.
With outstanding load space, versatility, and efficiency, the Renault Master continues to prove it is built to work harder, carry more, and make life easier for businesses of all sizes.
“Winning the Best Large Van award for the second year running is a fantastic achievement for Renault,” explained Keith Adams, Editor at Parkers. “The Master E-Tech combines practicality and reliability with a level of electric know-how that few rivals can match. It’s a sign of just how far Renault’s commercial vehicle line-up has evolved – tough, efficient and ready for the future.”
Tom Webster, Parkers’ Van Editor, continued the praise by highlighting the factors that made the Renault Master the standout winner in its class: “The Renault Master was a clear winner once again in the ‘Large Van’ category. It remains the outstanding option in many areas that are crucial to van buyers. It’s efficient, practical, good to drive and offers a modern and comfortable cabin that is a pleasure to work in.
“Then there’s the fantastic electric option that sits alongside a range of strong and powerful engines. 2025 hasn’t seen huge changes as far as the Master is concerned, but the addition of a slick automatic gearbox has boosted its offering. Above all this, the Master is fantastic value for money, helping make it the pick of the class.”
Adam Wood, Managing Director and Country Head, Renault Group UK, said: “Retaining the ‘Best Large Van’ title is a huge vote of confidence from the experts, and it reflects what our customers experience every day: Renault Master isn’t just award-winning on paper – it’s designed to make every job and every mile easier. From its generous load space to its practical cabin and efficient powertrains, the Master really does deliver for all businesses.”
Now in its fourth generation, the Renault Master impresses with load volumes from 11 to 20 cubic metres, an impressive payload, and a comfortable, practical cabin. Available with a choice of ICE or electric powertrains, it delivers efficiency and performance tailored to the needs of modern businesses.
The pure-electric Master E-Tech electric is powered by a 105kW/300Nm motor and an 87kWh battery that provides a WLTP range of up to 285 miles. A 130kW DC fast charge adds 142 miles of range in just 30 minutes, while the standard 22kW AC charger tops up the battery from 10% to 100% in just under four hours.
With modern styling, premium interiors, and up to 20 advanced driver assistance systems, the Renault Master continues to redefine convenience and performance in the large van sector. It is available from £33,500 plus VAT, or £37,500 plus VAT after PiVG for E-Tech electric versions.