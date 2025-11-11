London Fire Brigade leads the way with new electric fleet

London Fire Brigade has taken another step in its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint with the rollout of its first fully electric large goods vehicles (LGVs) at its Operational Support Centre (OSC), used to deliver essential equipment across the capital, and a new fleet of Volvo XC40 electric cars used for driver training.
Following successful trials over the past two years at the OSC, the Brigade’s Fleet Liaison Equipment and Engineering Team (FLEET) have delivered two 16-tonne electric Renault Trucks lorries to replace the older diesel vehicles that have served London for more than two decades. These new lorries will continue to deliver essential equipment across London and respond to incidents when required, supporting the Brigade’s operational readiness in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way.
The new LGVs are equipped with advanced technology that provides real-time data on performance and efficiency. This information will help the Brigade assess how electric vehicles perform in operational environments and inform future expansion of its zero-emission fleet.
Alongside this, eight Volvo XC40 electric cars have been introduced across the Brigade’s training centres in Ruislip, Beckton and Croydon, replacing the hybrid and petrol cars previously used. This makes London Fire Brigade the first fire service in the UK to operate a fully electric training fleet. The vehicles will be used by instructors to teach and refresh the blue-light driving skills of senior officers.
The transition to electric vehicles forms a key part of the Brigade’s Carbon Net Zero strategy and supports the Mayor of London’s target of achieving a zero-carbon city by 2030. Beyond reducing emissions and improving air quality, the shift to electric power demonstrates the Brigade’s leadership in decarbonising the emergency services sector.
The Brigade’s further sustainability achievements also include the development of a Zero Emission Pumping Appliance (ZEPA1), which is currently being trialled at Hammersmith Fire Station. In addition, it operates a fully electric car fleet, has cut CO₂ emissions by 59 per cent since 1990, and generates over ten per cent of its energy on-site from renewable sources.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mark Davidson, said: “London Fire Brigade is proud to lead the way in decarbonising the fire and rescue sector. By investing in electric training cars and LGVs, we are not only meeting our own sustainability commitments but also setting an example for others to follow.
“These innovations are vital in reducing our carbon footprint, improving air quality, and helping London reach its net zero goals.”
Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director for Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, said: “We are proud to support London Fire Brigade on its journey towards a zero-emissions future. The Renault Trucks E-Tech D vehicles demonstrate that electric technology can deliver the performance, reliability and capability required for demanding public service roles. This rollout reflects our shared commitment to reducing emissions and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for London.”