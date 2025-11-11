Headline News
Farizon adds two Rygor Auto sites to its dealer network (November 11, 2025 9:44 am)
World premiere of the all-new Toyota Hilux (November 11, 2025 7:22 am)
Two wins for the Kia PV5 (November 10, 2025 10:56 am)
Used car market enjoys record uptake (November 10, 2025 9:56 am)
The ‘Dieselgate 2’ High Court case (November 10, 2025 9:39 am)

Electric Cars

London Fire Brigade leads the way with new electric fleet

London Fire Brigade leads the way with new electric fleet

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - 07:41
No Comments
Electric Cars, Electric Trucks, General News, Green Case Studies, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

London Fire Brigade has taken another step in its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint with the rollout of its first fully electric large goods vehicles (LGVs) at its Operational Support Centre (OSC), used to deliver essential equipment across the capital, and a new fleet of Volvo XC40 electric cars used for driver training.

London Fire Brigade leads the way with new electric fleet

Image: London Fire Brigade

Following successful trials over the past two years at the OSC, the Brigade’s Fleet Liaison Equipment and Engineering Team (FLEET) have delivered two 16-tonne electric Renault Trucks lorries to replace the older diesel vehicles that have served London for more than two decades. These new lorries will continue to deliver essential equipment across London and respond to incidents when required, supporting the Brigade’s operational readiness in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way.

The new LGVs are equipped with advanced technology that provides real-time data on performance and efficiency. This information will help the Brigade assess how electric vehicles perform in operational environments and inform future expansion of its zero-emission fleet.

London Fire Brigade leads the way with new electric fleet

Volvo XC40. Image: London Fire Brigade

Alongside this, eight Volvo XC40 electric cars have been introduced across the Brigade’s training centres in Ruislip, Beckton and Croydon, replacing the hybrid and petrol cars previously used. This makes London Fire Brigade the first fire service in the UK to operate a fully electric training fleet. The vehicles will be used by instructors to teach and refresh the blue-light driving skills of senior officers.

The transition to electric vehicles forms a key part of the Brigade’s Carbon Net Zero strategy and supports the Mayor of London’s target of achieving a zero-carbon city by 2030. Beyond reducing emissions and improving air quality, the shift to electric power demonstrates the Brigade’s leadership in decarbonising the emergency services sector.

The Brigade’s further sustainability achievements also include the development of a Zero Emission Pumping Appliance (ZEPA1), which is currently being trialled at Hammersmith Fire Station. In addition, it operates a fully electric car fleet, has cut CO₂ emissions by 59 per cent since 1990, and generates over ten per cent of its energy on-site from renewable sources.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mark Davidson, said: “London Fire Brigade is proud to lead the way in decarbonising the fire and rescue sector. By investing in electric training cars and LGVs, we are not only meeting our own sustainability commitments but also setting an example for others to follow.

“These innovations are vital in reducing our carbon footprint, improving air quality, and helping London reach its net zero goals.”

Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director for Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, said: “We are proud to support London Fire Brigade on its journey towards a zero-emissions future. The Renault Trucks E-Tech D vehicles demonstrate that electric technology can deliver the performance, reliability and capability required for demanding public service roles. This rollout reflects our shared commitment to reducing emissions and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for London.”

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Farizon adds two Rygor Auto sites to its dealer network

Farizon adds two Rygor Auto sites to its deal...

Nov 11, 2025No Comments

Farizon UK has partnered with Rygor Auto to add new franchise sites in Reading and Oxford. The specialist automotive retail group will not only sell and maintain

World premiere of the all-new Toyota Hilux

World premiere of the all-n...

Toyota is set to redefine its legendary pickup with

Nov 11, 2025
Two wins for the Kia PV5

Two wins for the Kia PV5

The Kia PV5 has been named ‘Best Electric Van’

Nov 10, 2025
Renault Master carries away the 'Best Large Van' title

Renault Master carries away...

The Renault Master is still top of the class

Nov 10, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit