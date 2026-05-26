Mercedes-Benz Vans highlights hidden cost of vehicle downtime

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK is highlighting the growing operational and financial impact of vehicle downtime after new research revealed UK businesses lose an average of £1,172 per day when a van is taken off the road.
The study, conducted by Opinium among 500 senior decision-makers at UK businesses reliant on vans for daily operations, found that companies experienced an average of six-and-a-half days of vehicle disruption over the past 12 months.
For sectors including logistics, food delivery, emergency services, facilities management, construction, pharmaceuticals and utilities, the findings underline how downtime affects far more than transport alone. Businesses reported significant disruption to staff wellbeing, workflow and customer service when vehicles become unavailable.
According to the research, 41 per cent of business leaders said downtime creates stress for employees, while 33 per cent reported workflow disruption and 29 per cent said staff were forced to work longer hours to compensate.
Customer service and commercial performance are also affected. Almost a quarter of businesses said downtime had led to customer complaints and missed performance targets, while 18 per cent feared losing contracts altogether. Additionally, 17 per cent experienced frustrated or abusive customers and 16 per cent reported lost wages linked to operational disruption.
The impact is particularly severe for SMEs, where smaller fleets mean every vehicle plays a critical operational role.
Rochelle Carrey, Director of Boujee Boxes Limited, said: “If we don’t have a van, we can’t fulfil our role – it’s as simple as that. Our entire business relies on being able to transport stock, set up activations and deliver for our clients.
“If our van is off the road, we have to hire a replacement just to keep going. It can easily add up to around £1,000 a month… so downtime has a real financial impact on the business.”
For healthcare providers, vehicle uptime can directly affect patient care. Sciensus fleet manager Ross Baxter, who oversees 200 vans, explained how breakdowns can immediately disrupt essential medicine deliveries.
“Keeping our vans on the road is essential to ensuring our patients receive the medicines they rely on. We deliver specialist, often life-changing treatments directly to people across the UK, helping them stay well, maintain their independence and continue with their daily lives.
“Our vans are specially designed to keep medicines at the right temperature throughout the journey, so if a vehicle breaks down, the impact is immediate.
“Ultimately, we are not just transporting goods, we are delivering medicines that people depend on every day. That responsibility means uptime matters, because behind every delivery is a patient waiting for treatment.”
The findings come as many businesses continue to face rising labour, supplier and tax costs, increasing pressure on operational efficiency and fleet reliability.
To help businesses minimise disruption, Mercedes-Benz Vans is promoting its Van Uptime Monitor service, which continuously monitors vehicle condition and alerts operators to potential issues before they become serious faults.
The connected system links vehicles directly with Mercedes-Benz workshops, enabling maintenance teams to identify problems early and schedule repairs at convenient times. The aim is to reduce unplanned downtime through proactive maintenance planning.
Drivers also benefit from 24/7 Europe-wide MobiloVan roadside assistance cover, which Mercedes-Benz says resolves around 82 per cent of callouts at the roadside, helping operators keep vehicles moving and minimise disruption.
Simon Neill, Operations Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “For many UK businesses, a van isn’t just a van. It’s the business showing up.
“Our new research lays bare what happens when vans – which are often at the heart of our communities – go off the road. Vehicle uptime isn’t something you can park in the operations folder and forget about. It shapes productivity, customer relationships, and it lands on people first.
“The ambition at Mercedes-Benz Vans isn’t just to be the best at fixing vans when they go wrong, but at stopping them going wrong in the first place using data and experience. Because prevention will always be better than cure. We know the pressures businesses are under right now, big and small, and we want them to know we have their backs.”
The research highlights the growing importance of predictive maintenance and connected vehicle technology as businesses seek to improve reliability, reduce costs and protect customer service standards in increasingly competitive markets.