Headline News
Farizon adds two Rygor Auto sites to its dealer network (November 11, 2025 9:44 am)
World premiere of the all-new Toyota Hilux (November 11, 2025 7:22 am)
Two wins for the Kia PV5 (November 10, 2025 10:56 am)
Used car market enjoys record uptake (November 10, 2025 9:56 am)
The ‘Dieselgate 2’ High Court case (November 10, 2025 9:39 am)

Farizon

Farizon adds two Rygor Auto sites to its dealer network

Farizon adds two Rygor Auto sites to its dealer network

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - 09:44
No Comments
Farizon, Fleet Management, Green Infrastructure, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Farizon UK has partnered with Rygor Auto to add new franchise sites in Reading and Oxford. The specialist automotive retail group will not only sell and maintain the Farizon SV, but will also offer access to technical support, warranty services and parts.

With decades of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, Rygor Auto is a trusted name among retail and fleet customers. Both state-of-the-art Rygor sites will be open for customers to book test drives directly with its specialist sales teams, who bring a wealth of knowledge in electric commercial vehicles.

The dealer network for the Farizon SV now spans six sites, from the South West to the Midlands, and this network is set to grow further over the coming months, as Farizon plans to have ten sites operational by Q1 2026.

Calum James, General Manager – Farizon UK commented; “Our collaboration with Rygor Auto marks an important step in expanding our nationwide sales and service network, helping to expand the Farizon SV’s footprint across the UK. Rygor’s reputation for outstanding customer service and deep commercial vehicle expertise makes it a perfect fit for the Farizon brand.”

Rygor Auto managing director John Keogh said; We’re pleased to announce our new partnership with Farizon UK at our Reading and Oxford sites. This marks an exciting step for Rygor Auto as we expand even further into the electric commercial vehicle market with the Farizon SV. Our sales and aftersales teams deliver the high standards of service and support new customers require and our existing customers have come to know and rely on from Rygor, and we look forward to showcasing this with this new offering.”

Farizon recently launched a new super value retail offer available across the born-electric SV van range. Applicable for orders placed from 1 October until 31 December 2025, the Big 4 offer includes the SV’s four-year warranty, four years of roadside assistance with the AA, four years of free servicing and 4,000 miles of free charging, provided in the form of a £940 public charging credit.

The Farizon SV features a host of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology, a unique hidden b-pillar design and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading real-world versatility and performance. With a payload of up to 1,350 kg, load space up to 13 m3, and an ultra-low loading height of just 550 mm, the SV sets a new benchmark in the medium-to-large van sector.

A single highly-specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, including a unique payload monitoring system, heated seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, 360-degree surround view, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems. The SV has also earned the highest five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The model line-up starts from £40,000 + VAT, including the Plug-in Van Grant. It is available with the option of 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh batteries, and its efficient, all-electric powertrain produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. The SV delivers a WLTP range of up to 247 miles (WLTP combined cycle), while a 20 to 80 per cent top-up charge can be completed in as little as 36 minutes.

Tags
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

London Fire Brigade leads the way with new electric fleet

London Fire Brigade leads the way with new el...

Nov 11, 2025No Comments

London Fire Brigade has taken another step in its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint with the rollout of its first fully electric large goods vehicles (LGVs)

World premiere of the all-new Toyota Hilux

World premiere of the all-n...

Toyota is set to redefine its legendary pickup with

Nov 11, 2025
Two wins for the Kia PV5

Two wins for the Kia PV5

The Kia PV5 has been named ‘Best Electric Van’

Nov 10, 2025
Renault Master carries away the 'Best Large Van' title

Renault Master carries away...

The Renault Master is still top of the class

Nov 10, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit