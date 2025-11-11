Farizon adds two Rygor Auto sites to its dealer network

Farizon UK has partnered with Rygor Auto to add new franchise sites in Reading and Oxford. The specialist automotive retail group will not only sell and maintain the Farizon SV, but will also offer access to technical support, warranty services and parts.
With decades of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, Rygor Auto is a trusted name among retail and fleet customers. Both state-of-the-art Rygor sites will be open for customers to book test drives directly with its specialist sales teams, who bring a wealth of knowledge in electric commercial vehicles.
The dealer network for the Farizon SV now spans six sites, from the South West to the Midlands, and this network is set to grow further over the coming months, as Farizon plans to have ten sites operational by Q1 2026.
Calum James, General Manager – Farizon UK commented; “Our collaboration with Rygor Auto marks an important step in expanding our nationwide sales and service network, helping to expand the Farizon SV’s footprint across the UK. Rygor’s reputation for outstanding customer service and deep commercial vehicle expertise makes it a perfect fit for the Farizon brand.”
Rygor Auto managing director John Keogh said; We’re pleased to announce our new partnership with Farizon UK at our Reading and Oxford sites. This marks an exciting step for Rygor Auto as we expand even further into the electric commercial vehicle market with the Farizon SV. Our sales and aftersales teams deliver the high standards of service and support new customers require and our existing customers have come to know and rely on from Rygor, and we look forward to showcasing this with this new offering.”
Farizon recently launched a new super value retail offer available across the born-electric SV van range. Applicable for orders placed from 1 October until 31 December 2025, the Big 4 offer includes the SV’s four-year warranty, four years of roadside assistance with the AA, four years of free servicing and 4,000 miles of free charging, provided in the form of a £940 public charging credit.
The Farizon SV features a host of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology, a unique hidden b-pillar design and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading real-world versatility and performance. With a payload of up to 1,350 kg, load space up to 13 m3, and an ultra-low loading height of just 550 mm, the SV sets a new benchmark in the medium-to-large van sector.
A single highly-specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, including a unique payload monitoring system, heated seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, 360-degree surround view, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems. The SV has also earned the highest five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.
The model line-up starts from £40,000 + VAT, including the Plug-in Van Grant. It is available with the option of 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh batteries, and its efficient, all-electric powertrain produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. The SV delivers a WLTP range of up to 247 miles (WLTP combined cycle), while a 20 to 80 per cent top-up charge can be completed in as little as 36 minutes.