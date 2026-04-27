Iceland Foods rewards safe driving with Lightfoot partnership

Iceland Foods has launched an innovative driver rewards programme in partnership with fleet technology specialist Lightfoot, with delivery drivers already winning more than £34,000 in prizes for safer driving, improved fuel efficiency and strong customer service performance.
The initiative, known as the Iceland Road to Rewards (RtR), has been integrated into Lightfoot’s Driver App and runs alongside the Lightfoot Lottery, which is open to eligible drivers through the same platform. The programme is designed to encourage safe, efficient and consistent driving behaviour across Iceland’s national home delivery fleet.
The Road to Rewards scheme offers enhanced prizes for drivers who achieve high standards of performance. Entry is available to Iceland’s “Elite” drivers, defined as those who have maintained an 85% or above rating using Lightfoot’s in-cab driver monitoring technology and have had no collisions in the previous six months.
In its first month alone, the programme awarded £7,000 in prizes to 17 drivers, including a top individual prize of £2,000. Since launch, Iceland drivers have collectively won more than £34,000, with 13 drivers receiving jackpot prizes of £1,000 or more.
Iceland has used Lightfoot technology in its delivery fleet since 2023. Since implementation, the retailer has recorded a 16% improvement in fuel efficiency and an annual reduction of more than 1,500 tonnes of carbon emissions, highlighting the environmental and financial benefits of improved driving behaviour.
Paul Hollick, CEO of Lightfoot, said: “Iceland is a shining example that your drivers are the fundamental asset in your fleet. If you look after them, keep them safe, manage them well and reward them for doing a great job, they will represent your business brilliantly and power you to further success.
“Our drivers’ lottery gives away hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, and many businesses and employees are involved in it. But Iceland has taken this further and, in creating their own rewards programme, has proven that gamification and incentivisation work extremely well to create a safer, cleaner fleet and an even more highly motivated workforce.”
Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse operate more than 950 stores across the UK and manage a fleet of over 1,800 home delivery vehicles. At launch of the RtR programme, more than 84% of Iceland’s 4,500 delivery drivers were already classified as “Elite”, with an average driving score of 94%.
Drivers using the RtR-enabled app have also demonstrated stronger long-term performance, achieving Elite status for an average of 23 weeks compared with nine weeks for non-app users. They have also recorded fewer speeding incidents and harsh driving events per 100 miles, indicating sustained behavioural improvement.
Phil Cane, Head of Commercial Fleet at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re really proud that nearly nine in 10 of our home delivery drivers consistently achieve Lightfoot’s Elite status. Since launch in 2023 Lightfoot has helped us to reduce our annual carbon emissions and save money on our fuel bill.
“Creating our own programme, exclusive to Iceland Home Delivery drivers, allows us to celebrate the great job our drivers are doing. It also helps to drive engagement with the Lightfoot app which, we know further improves performance and makes the programme cost neutral.”
Beyond driving performance, the programme also incorporates customer service measures, including communication of expected delivery times to customers. Iceland says this dual focus ensures drivers are recognised not only for efficiency and safety, but also for service quality.
Cane added: “It’s a tough job, being a delivery driver. They’re out in all conditions and people rely on them to get their food shopping. We wanted to reward them for the fantastic job they do, and also keep standards high.”
The initiative demonstrates how gamification, telematics and incentives can be combined to improve fleet safety, reduce emissions and enhance customer experience at scale.