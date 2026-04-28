Palletways achieves major sustainability milestone

Palletways has secured its first independently verified greenhouse gas certification across all European networks, marking a significant step in its sustainability journey and strengthening transparency for customers, members and partners.
The certification confirms that Palletways’ group-wide greenhouse gas reporting complies with ISO 14064-1:2018, the internationally recognised standard for measuring and reporting emissions. Independent testing, inspection and certification body TÜV SÜD conducted the verification, reviewing emissions data from direct operations, purchased electricity and transport activities across Categories 1, 2 and 3.
This milestone reinforces Palletways’ long-term commitment to building a more sustainable freight network. As a transport-led business, the company’s largest share of emissions comes from transport activities, underlining the need for continued investment in lower-carbon and more efficient logistics solutions.
The achievement supports Palletways’ wider sustainability strategy, anchored by its Find Better Ways initiative. This programme unites the company’s environmental, social and commercial priorities within a single framework, designed to reduce environmental impact, support employees and communities, and create a resilient, future-ready network.
Across its European operations, Palletways has already introduced a range of sustainability measures. These include optimised route planning through its hub-and-spoke model, expanded use of electric vehicles and handling equipment, LED lighting upgrades, renewable energy adoption, carbon-avoidance schemes and tree-planting projects. Together, these initiatives are helping to reduce emissions while improving operational efficiency.
The ISO 14064-1:2018 verification also provides Palletways with its first independently validated emissions baseline. This benchmark will allow the company to measure progress more accurately and identify further opportunities to cut its carbon footprint.
Palletways CEO Luis Zubialde said: “Achieving independent verification of our greenhouse gas reporting for the first time is a significant milestone for Palletways and an important step forward in our sustainability journey.
“As a business built around transport and logistics, we recognise that we have a responsibility to understand our environmental impact and to take meaningful action to reduce it. This certification gives us a clear, independently validated baseline and demonstrates our commitment to transparency, accountability and continual improvement.
“Reducing emissions is an important aspect of building a more sustainable business but we are also working hard to create a stronger, more resilient network that delivers long-term value for our customers, members, employees and communities.”
Christian Zink, Service Quality Manager at Palletways Group, said: “Across our European networks we are investing in more efficient operations, lower-emission vehicles and equipment, renewable energy and practical initiatives that can make a measurable difference.
“Having our greenhouse gas reporting independently verified means we can track that progress more effectively and make better-informed decisions about where our focus should be.”
The certification covers Palletways’ operations across the UK, Iberia, Italy, Germany and the Benelux region, reinforcing its commitment to consistent sustainability standards across its entire European network.