Be.EV invests £1.3m in ultra-rapid EV charging at East Midlands retail parks

Residents and drivers across the East Midlands are set to benefit from a £1.3 million investment by EV charging network Be.EV, which will see ultra-rapid chargers installed at key retail locations across the region.

The rollout, delivered in partnership with Limes Developments Ltd and Limes Estates Ltd, will cover three high-traffic sites: Northgate Retail Park, Lakeside Retail Park and Panattoni Park. Collectively, these locations see nearly 236,000 vehicles pass each day, making them ideal hubs for accessible EV charging.

Set to go live in the coming weeks, the project will introduce 14 ultra-rapid charging bays. Each charger is capable of delivering up to 165 miles of range in just 20 minutes, offering drivers a fast and convenient solution while they shop or take a break.

This investment arrives at a pivotal moment in the UK’s transition to electric vehicles. Expanding reliable and high-quality charging infrastructure is widely recognised as essential to accelerating EV adoption, particularly in regions where provision has lagged. The East Midlands currently ranks as having the third lowest number of EV chargers per 100,000 people in the UK, highlighting the importance of strategic developments such as this.

The selected retail park locations are designed with driver convenience in mind. Research shows that 57% of EV drivers prefer to shop or eat while their vehicle charges, making retail environments a natural fit. Positioned along major road networks and offering a range of amenities, these sites aim to seamlessly integrate charging into everyday routines.

Be.EV is also positioning itself as a cost-effective provider, offering public charging with a 39p/kWh subscriber tariff and one of the UK’s longest off-peak charging windows. This approach is intended to make EV ownership more accessible while encouraging off-peak energy use.

For landlords and retail park operators, the addition of EV charging infrastructure brings multiple benefits. It supports sustainability goals, increases footfall for on-site businesses and enhances overall asset value. Unlike traditional retail tenants, charging infrastructure requires minimal physical space, utilising a small number of parking bays while delivering long-term value.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, says: “In order for the public to be confident in making the switch to EVs, the UK’s public charging infrastructure must be convenient and reliable.

Nobody wants to sit in the middle of nowhere waiting for their car to charge. People value their time, and by installing EV charging at retail parks we can help to integrate the charging experience with their shopping habits.

For retail park owners, installing EV charging is a no-brainer. Unlike other tenants, chargers don’t take up valuable floor space. Instead, we rent a few parking bays and become a potent attractor for customers and investors, whilst becoming a high-value tenant ourselves.”

Marcus Jolly, Managing Director of the Limes Group, says: “It has been a pleasure working with Be.EV who deliver a market leading product on time. The addition of ultra-rapid chargers to the Estates will benefit retailers and shoppers alike and future-proof the parks sustainability credentials.”

With demand for EV infrastructure continuing to grow, investments like this are expected to play a key role in supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions while improving the day-to-day experience for electric vehicle drivers.