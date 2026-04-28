DX Group launches new digital platform for DX SameDay service

DX Group has launched a new digital platform for its DX SameDay service, enhancing how customers access and manage urgent deliveries across the UK.
DX SameDay provides a nationwide courier service operating 24/7, 365 days a year, tailored for businesses with urgent, time-critical and service-led delivery requirements. The newly introduced platform creates a direct digital channel alongside existing telephone and email options, giving customers faster and more flexible access to the service.
Through the platform, users can obtain instant quotes, book consignments and track deliveries in real time. The system also enables customers to monitor estimated times of arrival and access proof of delivery as it happens, improving visibility and control from collection through to final drop-off. This level of transparency is designed to support businesses where timing, reliability and accountability are essential.
DX SameDay guarantees collections within 60 minutes of booking confirmation for standard vehicle requirements. Every delivery is fully GPS-tracked and monitored throughout its journey, ensuring consignments are handled with precision and care. Where specialist vehicles are required, the service can accommodate tailored collection times to meet specific operational needs.
The service supports a broad range of delivery types, including urgent documents, critical components and high-value or time-sensitive items. It is also widely used as a premium delivery solution by organisations looking to enhance their customer experience, particularly where speed and presentation are key differentiators.
In addition to rapid response deliveries, DX SameDay offers specialist capabilities such as secure handling and scheduled or contracted logistics solutions. This flexibility allows businesses to integrate the service into wider supply chain strategies, moving beyond reactive delivery models to more structured, service-driven approaches.
Operations are centrally managed by a dedicated team based at DX’s facility in Biggleswade, ensuring a coordinated and responsive service nationwide. This centralised model helps maintain consistency, efficiency and high service standards across all deliveries.
Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX, commented: “We are delighted to be launching this new digital capability for our DX SameDay service. It gives customers superior flexibility in how they access the service, with the ability to quote, book and track consignments in real time.
“The service plays an important role within our broader logistics offering, supporting customers with time-critical delivery requirements and providing a premium service where the delivery experience is just as important as speed.
“This launch reflects our continued investment in the business and our focus on delivering high-quality, well-managed services as we strive to deliver exactly to our customers’ requirements.”
The launch of the platform underlines DX’s ongoing investment in digital innovation and customer-centric logistics, as it continues to strengthen its position in the UK’s competitive same-day delivery market.