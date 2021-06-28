Headline News

THINK! delivers passionate team talk to young drivers

Monday, June 28, 2021 - 08:11
No Comments
678 Views
Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News, Vulnerable Road User, Young Driver

THINK! has teamed up with Radio One DJ Chris Stark and the County Football Association to deliver a passionate team talk to young drivers.

The team talk forms part of a new THINK! campaign which aims to celebrate those young drivers who don’t take risks on the road.

The campaign also promotes safe driving habits, such as travelling at a safe speed, even when in a hurry or on well-known roads, and ignoring mobile phones.

It has been launched to coincide with Euro 2020, which got underway on 11 June.

Chris Stark, who also co-hosts ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, said: “Every football fan knows that the banter around the sport is part of the magic.

“And even though driving your mates to football games isn’t possible right now, you don’t want to put yourself or others at risk by getting distracted on a group chat or speeding home to watch England play in the Euros.”

While UK road casualty figures have plateaued over the last decade, young male drivers aged 17-24 years are still four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than drivers aged 25 years and over (per billion miles travelled).

The fear is that, as car traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, the casualty figures among this high-risk group may increase.

Baroness Vere, roads minister, said: “When people think of car accidents involving young men, they think of boy racers and extreme risk-taking.

“But this campaign is warning of the small distractions, such as checking a message on your phone, creeping above the speed limit or driving too fast on country roads, all of which contribute to deaths and injuries on our roads remaining unacceptably high.”

As part of the County FA partnership, clubs and teams are sharing their own video clips, which can be seen in the team talk film.

Conor Ogilvie-Davidson, marketing and partnership officer at Somerset FA, said: “Hundreds of thousands of young players up and down the country drive to and from matches and training, enjoying the freedom that being able to drive brings them and their friends.

“As grassroots football has finally got going again and has been extended through June, we want to ensure we are keeping all our players safe both on the pitch, and the roads this season, for pre-season and for many seasons to come.

“It’s a simple message, but potentially life-saving.”

 

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

C3 Aircross SUV

New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV officially on sa...

Jun 28, 2021No Comments

Monday 28 June, 2021 marks the commercial launch of New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV in the UK. The introduction of New C3 Aircross SUV sees a host

Ford Telematics Essentials

Boost for van fleets with l...

Ford today expanded its FORDLiive connected uptime system to European fleet

Jun 28, 2021
road building

Welsh road building spend f...

In response to the announcement this week that all

Jun 28, 2021
Volta Zero

Volta Trucks to debut the f...

Volta Trucks, the full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, is publicly debuting the

Jun 28, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021120,102 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201936,840 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201827,786 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201825,806 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201924,318 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing