UCLS adds 33 Renault Trucks E-Tech Masters to fleet

Logistics specialist Universal Courier Logistical Services (UCLS) has strengthened its sustainability drive with a major multimillion-pound investment in 33 Renault Trucks E-Tech Master L3 H2 Panel Vans. The vehicles, supplied by Renault Trucks dealer Allports Group, will support a new zero-emission home delivery contract across the North of England.
Operating around 700 “final-mile” routes every day, UCLS will deploy the new E-Tech Masters in Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds, where the new retail contract requires the exclusive use of zero-emission vehicles. The latest order expands the company’s electric fleet to 48 vehicles, with a goal to electrify more than half of its 600-strong national fleet by 2030.
Ricky Sharma, Managing Director at UCLS, said: “We want to be ahead of the market. We’re brave, we’re learning, and we’re always exploring more opportunities for electric vehicles. This investment is just the beginning of our decarbonisation journey.”
High-performance electric vans for intensive urban delivery
The newest generation Renault Trucks E-Tech Master is equipped with an 87kW battery offering a WLTP range exceeding 285 miles, plus rapid charging capability from 15–80% in just 30 minutes. UCLS will charge the vans overnight at its depots, with Ricky confident the vehicles can complete a full shift on a single charge without the need for mid-route top-ups.
Highlighting the company’s success in integrating EVs, Ricky said: “We are planning routes to optimise the new electric vehicles’ capabilities. We’ve been able to maintain our own high standards and aspirations but also fulfil all our customers’ objectives, which is a testament to the ambition, resilience and forward-thinking approach of our team.”
Class-leading payload and operational suitability
The decision to invest followed a Product Experience event at Renault Trucks in France, where Ricky tested the full EV range. He was particularly impressed with the E-Tech Master’s payloads of up to 1,541kg and a 13.2m³ loading capacity, which can easily accommodate a Euro pallet through the side door.
Ricky added: “We need about 1.1 tonnes of payload, and up to 230 miles on a single charge. The new version of the E-Tech Master can do just that.”
Graeme Wilson, Group Sales Director at Allports Group, commented: “For light commercial vehicles like the Renault Trucks E-Tech Master, operators no longer have to compromise between payload, efficiency and range – it delivers across all three in spades. We’re delighted to support UCLS on their decarbonisation journey, providing vehicles and consultancy to ensure they have the right solution for their operations.”
Aftersales support central to vehicle choice
Reliable aftersales service was a key factor in the selection process. Ricky said: “We rely on our vehicles, so support and aftercare service is essential. I want and need a quality service from my vehicle provider, so that we can provide a quality service to our customers and that’s why we use Allports.”
Graeme concluded: “We’re thrilled to be helping a long-standing customer like UCLS on their net-zero journey. Choosing the right vehicle for the application, the payload and the routes is crucial to ensure they can deliver excellent service. However, decarbonisation is fraught with questions for operators, which is why we support them with a complete consultancy package to set our clients up for success.”