A Salvatori & Son enhances fleet efficiency with Webfleet EBPMS

Canterbury-based haulage specialist A Salvatori & Son has invested in Webfleet’s Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS) to boost trailer productivity, reduce downtime, and meet new DVSA legislation effective this April.
The family-owned company operates 120 flatbed, curtain-sided, and double-decker trailers across the UK and Europe. In 2024, the fleet was fitted with Webfleet’s Link 350 trailer tracking units and EBPMS technology, preparing for the DVSA’s requirement for trailers to undergo four annual laden roller brake tests.
“The Webfleet system is already proving an excellent investment,” said Remi Martysz, Director at Salvatori. “We expect it to pay for itself in less than three years through greater efficiency, less downtime, and better utilisation of our trailers.”
EBPMS continuously collects real-time data from each trailer’s braking system, allowing the fleet team to monitor brake performance remotely and run DVSA-approved, load-simulated tests. Each brake event is recorded digitally, automatically alerting the team to issues and removing the need for quarterly manual roller brake tests.
“Drivers no longer have to return trailers to base just to manually brake test them at the workshops,” added Martysz. “That alone has saved significant time and reduced unproductive mileage.”
With 24/7 visibility and customised alerts, Salvatori has maximised trailer utilisation. Geofences around UK and EU ports verify demurrage charges, while automatic notifications confirm trailer loading and unloading. Monthly reports provide full traceability and DVSA compliance evidence.
The company is now set to trial Webfleet’s tyre pressure monitoring across 15 double-decker trailers, offering early warnings of abnormal tyre pressure to prevent blowouts and late deliveries at the Palletways hub in the Midlands.
“We’ve been particularly impressed with training support,” said Martysz. “Webfleet made it simple for our workshop team to install the equipment ourselves, giving us flexibility to expand the system in-house.”
Alex Crane-Robinson, Regional Director, Webfleet UK and Ireland, added: “Salvatori’s adoption of EBPMS shows how digital trailer monitoring can deliver measurable gains in compliance and productivity. By providing real-time insights, Webfleet helps fleet teams make smarter, safer, and more efficient decisions.”