Harrogate leasing firm achieves prestigious green accreditation

Harrogate-based Synergy Car and Van Leasing has become one of Yorkshire’s first fleet operators to achieve the internationally recognised Green Mark Level 2 accreditation.
The certification recognises companies that apply robust environmental management systems to measure emissions, cut energy use and track progress against benchmarks. The framework provides practical tools and measurable benchmarks and helps Synergy measure emissions, reduce its energy use, and communicate progress to stakeholders.
Achieving Green Mark Level 2 was a key goal Synergy outlined in its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy, published at the start of 2025. The report highlights the firm is targeting zero single-use plastic and 100% renewable energy by 2030, while promoting staff wellbeing through a tax-efficient “cycle to work” scheme. Its workplace culture has earned it a 2-Star rating in the annual Best Companies survey for the second consecutive year, with a 3-star goal set for 2027.
Will Voisey, Synergy’s managing director, says: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved the Green Mark Level 2 accreditation. It’s a testament to our hardworking team that we’ve reached this point so quickly. The Mark will reassure both clients and employees that Synergy is conducting business to recognised environmental standards.
“We’ve made a strong start to achieving our ESG goals in this first year, but there’s more to do if we want to hit every target that we’ve set for ourselves. With the team that we have in place, I have no doubts that we can continue to move forward in 2026.”