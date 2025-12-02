Renault 5 E-Tech marks 100,000 production milestone

A major milestone reached in just 15 months! The Ampere ElectriCity plant in Douai has already built 100,000 examples of Renault 5 E-Tech electric, launched in October 2024. The 100,000th vehicle, a Techno version with a 52kWh battery (the most common combination of level trim and battery), was assembled last week. An event celebrated with great enthusiasm by all the employees at the Hauts-de-France site.
Winner of the prestigious Car of the Year 2025 award, Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a committed and joyful response to the technological, societal and environmental challenges of modern mobility, playing a full role in bringing electric vehicles into the mainstream.
Pierre-Emmanuel Andrieux, Douai Plant Director, Ampere, said: “A little over a year after its launch, the production of the 100,000th Renault 5 E-Tech electric in Douai stands as a testimony to the dedication of our teams and the trust of our customers. The Ampere site in Douai has undergone a profound transformation toward full electrification, driven by the passion and expertise of its workforce. Today, we celebrate far more than a number: we honour our collective ability to write a new chapter in sustainable innovation.”
This event is also a celebration of the “Made in France” label. Last year, Renault 5 E-Tech electric also received Origine France Garantie certification. The Ampere ElectriCity plant in Douai builds no fewer than six electric models on a single line: Renault 5, Renault Megane and Renault Scenic E-Tech electric, Alpine A290, Nissan Micra and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Around 900 vehicles are built every day, of which two-thirds are Renault 5 E-Tech electric. To achieve this, the workforce operates in three daily shifts: one in the morning, one in the afternoon and, as of 13 October, a night shift running at half the daytime production rate.
Renault has decided to build most of its electric vehicles at the Ampere ElectriCity complex, where two-thirds of its suppliers (including the Cléon plant for electric motors) are within a 300-kilometre radius and most of its customers within a 1,000-kilometre radius. The complex also includes the Maubeuge plant, assembling Renault 4 E-Tech electric, and the Ruitz plant, specialising in the manufacture of pinions for hybrid and electric gearboxes, and also in the production of battery cases through the Minth Electricity Technology joint venture.
Anne-Catherine Brieux, VP Industrial Operations of Ampere and Alpine, said: “Renault 5 E-Tech electric stands as a flagship of our ability to transform an iconic model into a driver of competitiveness and French industrial sovereignty. This achievement is built upon the strength of a unique and efficient local ecosystem spanning the entire value chain, bringing together Douai, Cléon for electric motors, Ruitz, as well as our partners and suppliers rooted in the heart of the Hauts-de-France region. More than an industrial success, it is a human and collective adventure that proves our capacity to combine speed, innovation, and the creation of sustainable value for our customers and our regions.”
Popularity extending beyond French borders
Renault 5 E-Tech electric has enjoyed remarkable success since its launch: for several months now, it has been number one in the electric B segment in Europe. It also ranks number two on the retail market in Europe, all segments combined. In France, Renault 5 E-Tech electric established itself as number one on the electric vehicle market overall at the start of the year. A position it also achieved in October in the United Kingdom. In the Netherlands and Spain, it is number one in its segment.
Renault 5 E-Tech electric has recently embarked on its journey beyond Europe, debuting in Turkey and Israel, with Morocco joining the list last month. Additional markets are set to follow in 2026.
New equipment from January 2026
This market success is set to continue and to grow in 2026, with a complete range (three motors, two battery capacities, five trim levels from €24,990, excluding government grants) as well as a series of upgrades and new features available from late January.
At this time, Renault 5 E-Tech electric will gain the One Pedal function on the Techno finish and higher versions. This fourth level of regenerative braking lets the driver bring the vehicle to a complete stop without the brake, using only the accelerator. Particularly useful in traffic jams or on the approach to roundabouts, stop signs or red lights, this function contributes to smoother driving in urban traffic.
The driver attention alert function will also be available. Using an interior camera installed in the left-hand windscreen pillar, this function is able to detect driver fatigue or distraction. Further, customers can now take advantage of a new service, with 2 GB/month of data for three years or until the end of their contract with Mobilize Financial Services (all contracts excluding conventional loans). Sufficient for daily use of the most popular in-car apps, this service corresponds, for example, to up to 40 hours of audio streaming (standard quality) or up to three hours of video streaming.
Finally, Renault 5 E-Tech electric can be customised with new “PoweR5” decals for the rear wings, while the “NumbeR5” decal pack for the front wings and roof, already seen on the Techno and Iconic Cinq trim levels will be available from the Five and Evolution trim levels.