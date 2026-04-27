Logistics North East expands with Pallet-Track partnership

A family-run Durham logistics firm is accelerating its growth plans after expanding its partnership with Pallet-Track, strengthening its regional reach and operational capabilities.
Logistics North East has broadened its footprint across the North East following its initial integration into the Wolverhampton-based pallet network in 2024. Originally covering postcodes across South Tyneside and western Sunderland, the business has now extended its service area to include parts of County Durham and the wider Darlington region.
The expansion adds new postcode areas, increasing both revenue opportunities and operational scope. However, it also introduces added complexity in planning, fleet management and workforce coordination as the business scales its services.
Pallet-Track’s collaborative model enables independent and family-run logistics firms to work together, improving efficiency in freight distribution across the UK. For Logistics North East, this partnership has been central to unlocking growth while maintaining service standards.
Senior Appointment Supports Scalable Growth
To support its expansion strategy, Logistics North East has appointed Josh Watson as General Manager. Bringing experience from a leadership role at Nissan Automotive, Watson has worked extensively across cross-functional teams to drive efficiency and ensure operational continuity.
Josh said: “It is an exciting time to be joining Logistics North East; my vision is to build on the growth the business has achieved in the last two years and develop it into a customer-focused logistics company that delivers consistent, high-quality service while scaling sustainably.
“By investing in our people, embracing smart technology and building strong client partnerships, we can expand our reach and improve operational efficiency.
“Ultimately, we want to become the North East’s most trusted logistics partner, known for our reliability, flexibility and long-term value, and this expansion provides us with the opportunity to achieve that goal.
“The year ahead will be focused on developing our people, securing new customers within the County Durham area and beyond, and building stronger relationships with our existing clients.
“We anticipate challenges, particularly around cost pressures and capacity, but by remaining adaptable, customer-focused, and committed to continuous improvement, the year ahead presents an opportunity to lay strong foundations for sustainable long-term growth.”
Strengthening Regional Logistics Capability
The continued partnership has also been welcomed by Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, who highlighted the strategic value of the expansion.
“Welcoming Logistics North East to the Pallet-Track network in 2024 enabled us to strengthen our presence and growth in the region.
“We are very pleased to be expanding such a successful partnership with a business that shares our values and vision.
“We’re confident that this expansion will unlock new commercial opportunities for the team and support their growth ambitions, while also improving efficiency for all our Shareholder Members and customers. We wish Josh and the team every success.”
Today, Logistics North East operates a fleet of 38 vehicles and employs more than 80 staff. The company is also a member of Hazchem and XPO, further strengthening its capabilities within specialist and large-scale logistics operations.
As demand for efficient, regionalised freight distribution continues to grow, the company’s expanded network coverage and leadership investment position it strongly for long-term, sustainable success.