Electric van range: What fleet managers need to know

According to Dawsongroup’s EV Readiness Survey, 42% of fleet managers across the UK identify driving range as their primary concern when selecting an electric van. That figure rises even further among businesses operating smaller fleets, where there is less flexibility to absorb disruption.
Simon Ridley, Managing Director at Dawsongroup vans, has seen how quickly those concerns can fade when businesses take a closer look at their own data.
“The assumption is often that range will be a problem. But when fleet managers spend time digging into their daily mileage figures, they find that most routes fall well within what current electric vans can comfortably cover.”
With input from experts at Dawsongroup vans, a nationwide commercial van rental company specialising in long-term fixed-term rental agreements, it becomes clear that real-world range is shaped by more than headline figures. Understanding those factors is key to getting the most from every charge.
In many cases, official statistics paint a reassuring picture. Government transport data shows that the average UK van travels less than 50 miles per day, a distance comfortably within the capability of most modern electric vans. For a large proportion of fleets, this benchmark will be broadly accurate.
However, averages can be misleading. They rarely account for the outliers that often define operational challenges. A van travelling to a remote site, towing a trailer, or operating across hilly terrain in winter conditions will experience reduced range compared with a vehicle running a lighter, urban route. Cold temperatures, heavier payloads and sustained motorway driving all increase energy consumption, and failing to account for these variables can result in poor vehicle selection and operational inefficiencies.
Payload and route type play a far more significant role in battery performance than many expect. A fully loaded van requires considerably more energy than one carrying a lighter load, and this difference can quickly add up over the course of a working day. Similarly, the type of journey has a direct impact on efficiency.
Urban driving, with its frequent stopping and starting, often works in favour of electric vehicles. Regenerative braking allows energy to be recovered during deceleration, extending the usable range. In contrast, motorway driving involves sustained speeds with fewer opportunities for energy recovery, leading to a more consistent drain on the battery. Fleets that rely on long-distance routes must factor this into both vehicle choice and charging strategies.
“Not every van on a fleet is doing the same job,” says Ridley. “Matching the right vehicle to the right route, rather than treating the fleet as interchangeable, makes a real difference to both range and running costs.”
Driving behaviour is another critical, and sometimes underestimated, factor. The way a van is driven can significantly influence how far it will travel on a single charge. Aggressive acceleration, high cruising speeds and late braking all reduce efficiency and place additional strain on the battery.
By contrast, drivers who adopt a smoother, more considered approach can noticeably improve range. Understanding how to maximise regenerative braking, maintain steady speeds and anticipate road conditions can make a measurable difference in day-to-day operations.
“Businesses that invest in practical driver training before putting electric vans into service tend to see better outcomes, both in terms of range and in driver confidence and satisfaction,” says Ridley.
For fleet managers facing more demanding or unpredictable routes, trial periods offer a practical way to remove uncertainty. Running an electric van under real operating conditions, with typical payloads and on actual routes, provides a far clearer picture than manufacturer specifications alone.
“The businesses that approach this methodically get better results,” says Ridley. “A trial period takes the guesswork out of the decision and gives fleet managers something concrete to work with.”
As the UK moves towards its target of 70% of all new vans sold in Great Britain being zero emission by 2030, developing a clear understanding of electric vehicle performance is becoming increasingly important. Businesses that build this knowledge now will be better prepared for the transition ahead, with the confidence to select vehicles that align with their operational needs.
Electric van range is not a fixed number but a variable shaped by real-world conditions. By analysing data, understanding routes and investing in driver training, fleet managers can move beyond assumptions and make informed decisions that deliver both efficiency and reliability.