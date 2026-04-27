How to get EV depot charging infrastructure right

Electric vehicles (EVs) are central to reducing fleet emissions, but successful electrification depends far more on charging infrastructure than the vehicles themselves. For many UK fleets, depot charging is where long-term performance, reliability and cost control are decided. When designed effectively, it ensures vehicles are ready for every shift while reducing reliance on more expensive public charging.
Naomi Nye EV Charging Expert at Drax Electric Vehicles sets out 5 key considerations, from using operational data to size infrastructure properly to managing grid constraints and avoiding unnecessary spend on rapid charging.
Demand for depot electrification continues to grow across both the public and private sectors. Analysis obtained via a Freedom of Information request by Drax Electric Vehicles revealed that 284 applications were submitted during the pilot of the Depot Charging Scheme, seeking up to £1 million in funding. Nearly three-quarters (72%) came from private organisations, with local authorities accounting for a further 21%. This broad uptake highlights how critical depot charging has become across the economy.
Government support has also stepped up. A £170 million multi-year programme launched in March 2026 will run through to 2030, with the first application window open until 30 June 2026. The scheme covers up to 70% of charge point and civil engineering costs, making it a significant opportunity for fleets to invest in infrastructure. However, with upfront costs still considerable, getting the fundamentals right is essential.
1. Start with data
A successful depot charging strategy starts with data. Before specifying any charge points, fleet managers need a clear understanding of how their vehicles operate day to day. Telematics data provides the most detailed insight, revealing mileage, dwell times and usage patterns. Where telematics is not available, operational profiles based on routes, driver behaviour and vehicle use can still provide a reliable foundation.
A structured EV suitability assessment brings this information together, helping fleets identify which vehicles are ready for electrification and what infrastructure is genuinely required. In many cases, businesses discover vehicles spend longer stationary at depots than expected, reducing the need for high-powered charging and lowering infrastructure costs. This data-led approach also strengthens funding applications, as schemes require clear evidence of operational need.
2. Understand your site’s energy capability
Understanding a depot’s energy capacity is equally important. Existing grid connections place limits on how many vehicles can charge at once, and exceeding those limits without planning can lead to delays and additional costs. A professional site assessment will identify available capacity, highlight constraints and model future demand as the fleet grows. In some cases, smart energy management can avoid the need for upgrades, but where upgrades are required, timelines can extend to 18 months or more in certain parts of the UK. Identifying this early allows fleets to plan effectively.
3. Map your operational requirements
Electrification should always be approached as an operational transformation rather than a purely technical upgrade. Charging infrastructure must align with how vehicles are used, including shift patterns, turnaround times and maintenance schedules. A depot operating overnight charging for a single-shift fleet will have very different requirements to one running vehicles around the clock. Aligning charging with off-peak energy tariffs can significantly reduce running costs, but only if it reflects real-world operations.
4. Design the right infrastructure
Infrastructure design is another area where fleets can either control or inflate costs. The common mistake is to install the fastest chargers available, even when they are not needed. High-powered chargers increase equipment, installation and energy costs, and are only necessary where vehicles have limited dwell time. For many fleets, slower charging during overnight parking or scheduled downtime delivers the same operational outcome at a lower cost.
5. Build in smart energy management and room to grow
Physical layout also matters. Poorly positioned charge points or exposed cabling can create safety risks and increase wear and tear. Thoughtful design, including dedicated charging bays and appropriate cable management, helps protect both staff and equipment while ensuring compliance with Health and Safety at Work Act obligations.
Smart energy management should be built into any depot charging strategy from the outset. These systems distribute available power across vehicles based on priority, preventing demand spikes and reducing energy costs. In many cases, this approach removes the need for expensive grid upgrades altogether. Planning for future growth is equally important. Installing additional ducting or infrastructure capacity during the initial build makes it far easier and cheaper to expand later. Technologies such as on-site battery storage and renewable energy generation are also becoming viable options to improve resilience and control long-term costs.
Looking ahead
Looking ahead, the funding landscape for depot electrification has never been more supportive. Alongside the new Depot Charging Scheme, the Workplace Charging Scheme now offers grants of up to £500 per socket. These incentives make it easier for fleets to begin their transition, but funding alone does not guarantee success.
Fleets that take a data-driven approach, understand their site constraints and design infrastructure around real operational needs are best placed to succeed. By doing so, they can control total cost of ownership, maintain vehicle availability and scale confidently as electrification accelerates across the UK.