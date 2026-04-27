Reed Boardall partners with SM UK to enhance fleet safety

Reed Boardall, one of the UK’s largest temperature-controlled food logistics businesses, has announced a new partnership with vehicle safety technology specialist SM UK. The collaboration will see its latest fleet of Volvo trucks fitted with advanced safety and camera systems designed to improve protection, compliance and operational performance.
Under the agreement, SM UK will install a suite of cutting-edge technologies across Reed Boardall’s 51 new vehicles. These systems include high-definition camera technology and advanced telematics, supporting enhanced visibility, driver monitoring and fleet safety management. The upgrades are intended to ensure the new Volvo fleet meets the highest safety standards while operating in demanding, round-the-clock logistics environments.
Safety remains a core priority for Reed Boardall, which operates a large-scale national distribution network for frozen food. Managing director Stevland Town said the partnership reflects shared values between the two Yorkshire-based, family-founded businesses.
“Safety has always been central to our operation and partnering with SM UK, a Yorkshire company known nationally for its expertise in cutting-edge fleet safety, was a natural fit. We both share a commitment to raising standards across the logistics industry, prioritising driver safety, compliance, and the long-term sustainability of our operations.”
He added: “SM UK’s innovative technology mean that our new Volvos will deliver the highest standards of protection and performance across our fleet.”
SM UK also highlighted the importance of the collaboration in supporting safer roads and stronger operational standards across the sector.
Laura Claughan, sales director at SM UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Reed Boardall and as two family-founded Yorkshire businesses built on reputation, quality, and trust, we share a passion for doing things the right way.
“Equipping their new Volvo fleet with the latest safety and camera technology is about more than compliance; it’s about protecting drivers, other road users, and the communities our vehicles operate in every day.”
The investment comes as Reed Boardall continues to scale its extensive cold-chain logistics operation. Based in Boroughbridge, the company is one of the UK’s leading temperature-controlled food distributors, supplying frozen products from manufacturers across the UK, Europe and beyond to major supermarket chains.
Operating more than 200 vehicles around the clock, the business delivers approximately 12,000 pallets of frozen food each day. Its services also include ancillary blast freezing, picking and packing, all supported by a workforce of nearly 800 employees at its single-site facility.
By integrating advanced safety systems into its newest vehicles, Reed Boardall is reinforcing its commitment to driver protection and operational excellence while supporting the continued efficiency of its high-volume, time-critical distribution network.