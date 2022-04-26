Ford Pro Vehicles delivers productivity and value with the All-Electric E-Transit

Ford Pro Vehicles is introducing a new benchmark for electric vehicle productivity, value and ownership experience with the new all‑electric E‑Transit.
With its class-leading battery size, range, motor power and unique ProPower Onboard exportable power feature, the all-electric version of the world’s best-selling cargo van 1 offers unmatched performance for commercial customers.
This capability is complemented by an enhanced level of standard equipment featuring Euro NCAP-commended intelligent driver assistance and safety systems, as well as end-to-end charging support from Ford Pro Charging and an entire integrated suite of Ford Pro solutions to optimise efficiency and cost of ownership.
E-Transit is also extremely competitively priced in the marketplace, to help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles, starting from £47,700 excluding VAT in the UK.
The new vehicle spearheads the European introduction of Ford Pro – the manufacturer’s new worldwide sales and servicing business centred around improving commercial vehicle customers’ productivity with world-class vehicles and cutting-edge products and services.
“E-Transit is a quantum leap for commercial vehicle operators. Its all-electric powertrain, uncompromised capability and integrated supporting Ford Pro ecosystem will streamline customers’ businesses and supercharge their productivity as they switch to fully-electric fleets,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe. “With pricing designed to remove any barrier to entry, E‑Transit is a truly compelling proposition for European businesses.”
Following a punishing global testing and development programme, Ford Pro and its customer partners across Europe are using 60 E-Transits to demonstrate the productivity benefits of electrified commercial vehicles. The first production vehicles recently rolled out of the factory in Kocaeli, Turkey, with 5,000 customer orders received before production started.
Comprehensive standard specification
E-Transit provides every customer with a comprehensive standard specification and advanced technologies to make electrifying their fleets easier and more beneficial than ever before. The vehicle is designed to satisfy a wide range of customer use-cases, with a 68kWh usable battery capacity as standard, providing a competitive range of up to 197 miles WLTP. 2
True Transit capability is delivered by the powerful motor offering 430Nm of torque and a choice of 135kW or 198kW maximum outputs. Payload is up to 1,758kg 3 on the van model, and the comprehensive range totals 25 variants of van, double-cab-in-van and chassis cab body styles with multiple lengths and roof heights, as well as GVMs from 3.5 to 4.25 tonnes. E-Transit also features Ford’s unique ProPower Onboard feature, delivering up to 2.3Kw in the cab and load area to power conversions and equipment while out at work.
E-Transit is offered in two series – Leader and Trend – and all vehicles offer significantly higher specifications than the equivalent diesel model. The Base series includes Electronic Air Temperature Control, Keyless Start, heated seats, Quickclear windscreen and heated power mirrors.
E-Transit introduces the SYNC 4 4 communications and information system to Ford’s commercial vehicle range in Europe, offering twice the computing power of SYNC 3 and controlled via an intuitive 12-inch wipe-clean, glare-resistant touchscreen.
The Trend series adds productivity-boosting features such as the Ford Connected Navigation System 5 which can plan the most efficient route and update drivers on charging, traffic, live parking availability, as well as Intelligent Range to display a more accurate distance-to-empty. Available enhanced voice control and embedded Amazon Alexa 6 help drivers receive the information they need without taking their eyes from the road.
In addition, all E-Transits feature a standard FordPass Connect modem 7 enabling always-on connectivity with the Ford Pro ecosystem and Ford Power-Up software updates to deliver additional features and benefits. Customers also benefit from a lifetime subscription to FordPass Pro 8 or Ford Pro Telematics Essentials 9 and access to the Blue Oval Charging Network for a year. Fleet customers also receive a year of complimentary access to Ford Pro E‑Telematics.
Award-winning driver assistance
E-Transit has already earned a Gold Award from independent vehicle safety authority Euro NCAP for its comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems. The available technologies include Pre‑Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, 10 Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Sign Recognition, 10 Blind Spot Information System with Lane Change Warning & Aid, 10 Lane Departure Warning, 10 Lane-Keeping Aid, 10 and Junction Assist. 10
Key new driver assistance systems that help minimise repair costs include Reverse Brake Assist, 10 which uses a camera and sensors to detect pedestrians, cyclists and static obstacles when reversing and can deliver a warning before automatically stopping the vehicle if the driver does not react. Drivers also benefit from a new 360-degree camera, 10 giving a birds-eye view of E‑Transit’s surroundings on the 12‑inch dashboard screen to help avoid obstacles when manoeuvring in tight spaces with a limited view.
Outstanding cost of ownership
E-Transit offers businesses wishing to adopt electric vehicles a compelling purchase proposition which will pay back or generate a positive business case over the ownership period. In addition to significant fuel cost savings, Ford Pro estimates that service maintenance and repair cost of ownership will be 40 per cent lower than equivalent diesel-powered models 11 – and according to Ford Pro data, E‑Transit has the lowest such costs in both the UK and Germany versus direct competitors.
Ford Pro offers a class-leading, one‑year, unlimited mileage service interval and eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for all high-voltage electric components, including cover for excessive degradation, 12 as well as a one-year electric vehicle roadside assistance package including rescue charging. The pan-European Ford Pro Service network is EV-ready with 1,500 EV Certified Dealers across Europe, and over 4,500 Authorised Repairers which will all have service capability for launch.
Following the introduction of E-Transit, Ford’s iconic Transit family will include a further four new electric models – the all‑new Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle in 2023, and the smaller, next generation Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle in 2024.
In line with this bold electrification strategy, Ford, SK On Co., Ltd. and Koç Holding have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for a new, industry-leading joint venture business in Turkey– subject to progression to a firm commitment from the three partners – that would lead to the creation of one of the largest commercial vehicle electric battery facilities in the European wider region. Production is intended to start as early as mid-decade with an annual capacity likely to be in the range of 30 to 45 Gigawatt hours.
1 Based on IHS Markit New Registrations data CY2014-CYE 2021, which is compiled from government and other sources and captures 95 per cent of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries as reported in February 2022. Transit family-based volumes of vans, wagons, chassis cabs and cutaways include Ford Transit, Transit Custom. Excludes Transit Connect and Transit Courier.
2 Targeted range and charge time based on manufacturer tested values and calculation according to the WLTP drive cycle. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviours, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and state of health.
The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO2-emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.
3 Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration; weight of driver not included. See label on door jamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.
4 Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.
5 Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass Pro app (see FordPass Terms for details) or Ford Telematics. Eligible vehicles receive a complimentary one-year subscription to navigation services that begins on the new vehicle warranty start date. Customers must unlock the navigation service trial by activating the eligible vehicle with a FordPass or Ford Telematics member account. If not subscribed by the end of the complimentary period, the connected navigation service will terminate, and the system will revert to embedded offline navigation. Connected service and features depend on compatible network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. FordPass Pro app, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply. Ford Telematics app provided free-of-charge for one year when purchasing a new E‑Transit.
6 Requires available SYNC 4. Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice controls. Certain Alexa functionality is dependent on smart phone and home technology. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
7 FordPass Connect, the FordPass App, and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass Terms for details). Connected service and features depend on compatible network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.
8 FordPass Pro App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.
9 Ford Telematics Essentials is available only for Ford vehicles with an activated FordPass Connect modem. Fleet/business customers only. FFM and FCS T&Cs apply. Screen designs may vary.
10 Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and the need to control the vehicle. Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection can detect pedestrians, but not in all conditions and does not replace safe driving. See owner’s manual for system limitations.
11 Based on a 3-year or 100,000-mile period. Comparing scheduled and non-scheduled maintenance items for a battery electric vs. a similar diesel-powered van.
12 Excessive degradation is 70 per cent for E-Transit panel van and 65 per cent for E-Transit chassis cab.