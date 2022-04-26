Release date for the All-New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35

Isuzu UK is set to open the order books for the All-New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 on May 3rd 2022, having first previewed the pre-production model at the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show.
Building on the Award-Winning durability and reliability of the Isuzu D-Max platform, the cool and capable Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 has been developed and engineered to handle the most challenging landscapes with ease while offering a distinctive presence and authentic performance that is noticed everywhere, whether on or off-road. The Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is a professionally re-engineered vehicle incorporating significant enhancements to the body, frame, drivetrain, suspension, wheels and tyres.
All elements of the D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 build are undertaken by the Pick-Up Professionals at Isuzu UK and experienced Arctic Trucks technicians to ensure the highest standards of build quality, adherence to all relevant vehicle type approvals and full alignment with Isuzu’s five-year/125,000-mile warranty. Plus, importantly the vehicle also retains its commercial vehicle status, with no compromise to payload or towing capacity.
Taking its name from the 35-inch tyres fitted to the vehicle as standard, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35’s chassis and bodywork are re-engineered to accommodate its rugged 17-inch matt black alloy wheels and enlarged 315/70 R17 all-terrain tyres. The suspension system is overhauled with an optimised and elevated tailored Bilstein performance suspension system featuring front springs & dampers, rear dampers and additional front and rear body lift, providing a total front and rear elevation of +50mm over the standard D-Max pick-up.
Built as the ultimate off-road performance vehicle, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 enhances the renowned D-Max off-road capability, increasing the ground clearance to 266mm at the front and 290mm at the rear, with an approach angle of 35°, a departure angle of 29° and a break over angle of 34°. The combined effect from the enlarged tyres, performance springs and dampers results in a softer, faster ride over rough surfaces and a lighter footprint over delicate terrain, without compromising on-road behaviour.
The signature styling of the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is enhanced by the extra-wide colour-coded wheel arch extensions, which create additional clearance and amplify the vehicle’s raised stance, whilst conveying a dramatic sense of styling and purpose. The vehicle is also equipped with Arctic Trucks extended profile side steps, strengthened Arctic Trucks mud flaps and a versatile 2-inch rear multifunction receiver hitch, enabling the quick and easy fitment of tow balls, winches, rear-mounted steps and more.
Built on the best-selling Isuzu V-Cross model, the D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 benefits from an SUV-like level of specification with gunmetal grey exterior styling elements, premium black interior headlining, a nine-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and an eight-speaker sound system. The leather interior includes the Arctic Trucks branding incorporated on the headrests and further benefits from a wireless mobile phone charge point, Arctic Trucks door entry guards and a premium carpet mat set. The vehicle is finished with Arctic Trucks and AT35 badging throughout the exterior and interior along with dedicated locking wheel nuts and an Arctic Trucks torque wrench.
The Isuzu D-Max boasts class-leading safety standards and achieved the maximum five-star safety rating in the tough new Euro NCAP test. This UK first for a pick-up is in part due to the new Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) fitted as standard across the range, with every Isuzu D-Max featuring Forward Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Manual & Intelligent Speed Limiter, along with Lane Departure Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking as standard.
William Brown, Managing Director, Isuzu UK said “We are so pleased to launch the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, having first unveiled the concept at the CV Show last year. This new halo model for the Isuzu range really demonstrates how adaptable and versatile the D-Max platform is, and with the AT35 we showcase how inspiring and extreme the vehicle can be, whilst importantly retaining the full commercial vehicle status, with no compromise to payload or towing capacity.”
Peter Smith, Managing Director, Arctic Trucks UK said “With the many challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years we are delighted to finally be able to bring the All-New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 to the market. We are very proud of what we have developed together with Isuzu UK on this latest generation D-Max which is undoubtedly the best yet. We are excited that customers will soon be able to order this latest, highly anticipated, highly capable vehicle and it has been great to further strengthen the successful long-standing collaboration between Isuzu UK and Arctic Trucks UK.”
Priced from £47,999 CVOTR and £49,499 CVOTR for a version with automatic transmission, the D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is available to order from May 3rd at any Arctic Trucks appointed Isuzu dealership, throughout the UK.