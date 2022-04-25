How hydrogen can help HGVs to end fossil fuel dependence

Haskel has launched its inaugural HGV whitepaper titled ‘Road to Net Zero: How Hydrogen Can Help HGVs to Call Time on Fossil Fuel Dependence’.
Haskel has developed critical tech solutions which have the power to decarbonise almost every major mode of transportation, and in doing so, help to pave the way to a zero emissions future. Headquartered in Sunderland, UK, Haskel is a British technology company with a global focus, with solutions deployed across the world from Europe to China and New Zealand.
Haskel’s whitepaper provides the HGV sector with a useful guide to converting diesel-powered fleets to hydrogen to reduce their carbon emissions and help countries meet their net-zero targets. Hydrogen offers a simple and effective way to make emissions-free travel a reality for HGVs, as well as industries such as logistics and freight.
With the first fuel cell-powered HGV due to become commercially available in 2023, converting fleets to hydrogen is now a quick and easy option. The demand we are seeing for hydrogen refuelling stations globally shows that the appetite is there and growing, so it’s now time for industry to step up and rise to the challenge.
Key Findings:
HGV manufacturers, third-party logistics providers, refuelling infrastructure developers, large retailers, local authorities and other stakeholders should bear the following points in mind when considering hydrogen as an emission-free alternative to diesel:
- Hydrogen fuel cell technology is reliable and proven.
- The hydrogen refuelling experience is quick, simple and virtually identical to the current experience.
- The main difference between refuelling cars and vans with hydrogen and doing the same with HGVs is the increased volume of fuel required for the latter, and that’s why larger stations will soon become available.
- Current refuelling stations take up a similar footprint to conventional diesel stations and so can be located on existing traffic routes or within depots and logistic parks.
- Although HGVs represent a small proportion of the total number of vehicles on the road, they account for 26% of global road transport emissions – eliminating their contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is a quick win.
Referring to Amazon’s recent decision to add five electric HGVs to its fleet, Stephen Learney, MD of hydrogen refuelling specialist Haskel, said: “It’s interesting to see that Amazon has decided to begin replacing its diesel-powered HGVs with electric vehicles. At Haskel, we believe that decarbonising the heavy goods sector will need more than a single ‘silver bullet’ technology, and we feel that hydrogen will ultimately prove the more effective fuel for transporting goods over longer distances.
“In fact, Amazon has also been testing hydrogen-powered vehicles since 2020. The company’s no doubt aware that fuel cell vehicles use the same basic electric drivetrain as battery trucks but, thanks to their on-board hydrogen storage, the former have a much longer range, require fewer stops on extended routes, can be refuelled much faster and have greater cargo capacity.
“That’s why we’ve produced the whitepaper aimed at helping organisations and fleet managers transition their vehicles away from fossil fuels towards a more sustainable alternative.”
Author: Stephen Learney, MD of hydrogen refuelling specialist Haskel
The whitepaper: Road to Net Zero: How Hydrogen Can Help HGVs to Call Time on Fossil Fuel Dependence