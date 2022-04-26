New EU standards for safe and secure truck parking areas

The European Commission has adopted new EU standards and procedures to support the development of a network of safe and secure truck parking areas throughout the EU. The initiative is intended to improve resting conditions for drivers, and to protect them from violence and cargo crime.
European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, said: “Our road network lacks sufficient safe and secure parking areas. Today we take concrete steps to ensure that professional drivers in the EU can work and rest in good conditions alongside European roads. The standards we adopt today will, in addition to ensuring drivers have access to all necessary facilities, also enable operators to select the level of security they need for their cargo. They complement our proposal to revise the Trans-European Transport Network, in which we require Member States to ensure safe and secure parking areas along the TEN-T network, a maximum of 100km apart. The importance of professional drivers for society cannot be overstated. It is essential that we offer them decent and safe working conditions.”
The new EU standards categorise parking areas according to four security levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. This will allow operators to choose the level of security that they need according to the value of the goods they are carrying.
The security standard is defined by the security of the 1) perimeter, 2) parking area, 3) entry/exit points and 4) staff procedures. For instance, a certified bronze parking area can secure a site through video surveillance of certain areas, while a platinum parking area is monitored by staff on site at all times, using additional security measures, such as licence plate recognition technology at entry and exit points.
Regardless of the level of security, a safe and secure parking area must also ensure that drivers have access to all necessary facilities, such as showers, toilets, facilities to purchase food and drinks, and internet connection.