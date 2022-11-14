Ways to improve road safety for HGVs

When you’re running a company that employs HGV drivers, it’s important to make safety one of your top priorities. Nothing matters more than safety on the road, and the actions you take when running your business will dictate how seriously safety is taken inside your business. We’re going to talk today about some of the steps you can take if you want to improve road safety for your business’s HGVs.
Plan Routes and Don’t Rush Drivers
Planning routes for your drivers is a good idea because you can then make sure that they’re able to get to where they need to be on time and you’ll have everything on track and calculated. That means that drivers won’t have to rush things or take it upon themselves to find their way to where they need to be. It should never be a priority to rush drivers because you don’t want them to break speed limits.
Watch Out for Examples of Dangerous Driving and Cut it Out
Watching out for examples of dangerous driving and addressing them directly when they’re noticed is something that’s certainly very important. You don’t want to let that kind of behaviour become the norm because that’s when danger becomes ingrained in the work your business does. You can use black boxes to monitor driving and dash cam footage too.
Encourage Good Health in Your Drivers
It’s also important for your business to do its bit to encourage your drivers to look after themselves and keep themselves healthy. Part of that means making sure they’re able to maintain a healthy work-life balance because that’s something that drivers sometimes don’t do if they’re overworked. Give them plenty of time off, ensure they get the sleep they need and help them with nutrition so they can do their jobs in the safest way possible.
Use DVS Systems
In some parts of the world, it’s now important to use DVS Systems, so that’s something that you might have to install in your vehicles. But even if it’s not mandatory for you, these systems can improve road safety. That’s because they help to improve the field of vision that the driver has when they’re at the wheel, and that’s something very important.
Maintain Your Vehicles Carefully
Vehicle maintenance is something that you’ll definitely need to take into account if you want to make sure that you’re able to keep your vehicles safe on the road. If your drivers are driving HGVs that are not properly maintained and looked after, they’re always going to be more of a danger on the road and that’s not something you can allow to happen, so make maintenance a priority.
As you can see, there are lots of things that need to be taken into account if you’re going to ensure proper road safety inside your business. This is something that all business owners have to take for granted and certainly shouldn’t ignore. Road safety is more important than anything else concerning the business.