VodaFone
Headline News

Driver Safety

Ways to improve road safety for HGVs

Monday, November 14, 2022 - 06:48
No Comments
1,026 Views
Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter

When you’re running a company that employs HGV drivers, it’s important to make safety one of your top priorities. Nothing matters more than safety on the road, and the actions you take when running your business will dictate how seriously safety is taken inside your business. We’re going to talk today about some of the steps you can take if you want to improve road safety for your business’s HGVs.

Plan Routes and Don’t Rush Drivers

Planning routes for your drivers is a good idea because you can then make sure that they’re able to get to where they need to be on time and you’ll have everything on track and calculated. That means that drivers won’t have to rush things or take it upon themselves to find their way to where they need to be. It should never be a priority to rush drivers because you don’t want them to break speed limits.

Watch Out for Examples of Dangerous Driving and Cut it Out

Watching out for examples of dangerous driving and addressing them directly when they’re noticed is something that’s certainly very important. You don’t want to let that kind of behaviour become the norm because that’s when danger becomes ingrained in the work your business does. You can use black boxes to monitor driving and dash cam footage too.

Encourage Good Health in Your Drivers

It’s also important for your business to do its bit to encourage your drivers to look after themselves and keep themselves healthy. Part of that means making sure they’re able to maintain a healthy work-life balance because that’s something that drivers sometimes don’t do if they’re overworked. Give them plenty of time off, ensure they get the sleep they need and help them with nutrition so they can do their jobs in the safest way possible.

Use DVS Systems

In some parts of the world, it’s now important to use DVS Systems, so that’s something that you might have to install in your vehicles. But even if it’s not mandatory for you, these systems can improve road safety. That’s because they help to improve the field of vision that the driver has when they’re at the wheel, and that’s something very important.

Maintain Your Vehicles Carefully

Vehicle maintenance is something that you’ll definitely need to take into account if you want to make sure that you’re able to keep your vehicles safe on the road. If your drivers are driving HGVs that are not properly maintained and looked after, they’re always going to be more of a danger on the road and that’s not something you can allow to happen, so make maintenance a priority.

As you can see, there are lots of things that need to be taken into account if you’re going to ensure proper road safety inside your business. This is something that all business owners have to take for granted and certainly shouldn’t ignore. Road safety is more important than anything else concerning the business.

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

emissions

EU Commission proposes new Euro 7 standards

Nov 14, 2022No Comments

The Commission has presented a proposal to reduce air pollution from new motor vehicles sold in the EU to meet the European Green Deal’s zero-pollution ambition, while

Northgate launches new elec...

Northgate has partnered with leading EV charging platform, Monta

Nov 14, 2022

HVS All-New Zero-emission H...

Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle innovator, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems

Nov 14, 2022

Renault PRO+ range streamli...

Renault has revised its award-winning range of light commercial

Nov 14, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    More than 80% of UK SMEs want ...

    Most UK small businesses want

    Nov 07, 20224,746 Views

    We don’t need to scrap vehic...

    Comment from David Lorenz, CEO,

    Nov 07, 20223,894 Views

    eStar Truck and Van add tacho ...

    eStar Truck & Van marked

    Nov 08, 20223,594 Views

    Road freight prices ease, but ...

    For the first time since

    Nov 10, 20223,564 Views

    Overworking causes van drivers...

    The UK’s van drivers are

    Nov 08, 20223,396 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202185,284 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202280,478 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,078 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,000 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202239,954 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing