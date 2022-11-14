VodaFone
Renault PRO+ range streamlined for 2023

Monday, November 14, 2022 - 06:37
Renault has revised its award-winning range of light commercial vehicles for the 2023 model year, simplifying the number of versions, introducing new trim lines and reducing the base price by up to £4,600 on many variants.

For 2023, the range will adopt the same model structure as the recently-launched All New Kangoo, which has seen more than 2,000 orders and pre-orders to date. As a result, the Trafic Van will be offered in new Start, Advance, Extra and Extra Sport models, Master and Conversions will be available in Start and Advance, with Trafic Passenger in Start and Extra trim.

As part of this process, Renault has simplified its commercial range by 38%, reducing the previous offering of 161 separate versions into a core of 100 distinct models. This increases clarity for customers, improves production and constraint management, and helps reduce lead times to ensure the brand’s hard-working customers can be out on the road quickly.

Renault has also sought to reduce the base price of many of its light commercial vehicles, with savings of between £3,100 and £4,600 depending on model.

This means the Trafic Van now starts from £25,500 + VAT, the Trafic Passenger from £30,000 + VAT, and the new Master from only £29,750 + VAT. The versatile range of Master Conversions, meanwhile, starts with the Chassis Cab at £30,000 + VAT.

The new 2023 Renault PRO+ range will be available to pre-order from 1st November, with order books open officially on 15th December ahead of first customer deliveries starting in Q1 2023.

