Mitsubishi Motors partners with World’s Toughest Mudder 2026

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has been announced as the official automotive partner of World’s Toughest Mudder 2026, the most demanding event in the internationally renowned Tough Mudder competition series.
The gruelling endurance challenge will take place at Belvoir Castle in Lincolnshire on 27 and 28 June 2026, bringing together 1,000 of the world’s toughest athletes. Competitors will tackle a relentless course made up of five-mile loops, racing as individuals and teams throughout the weekend in one of the most physically and mentally demanding obstacle events on the planet.
Participants will face a series of infamous Tough Mudder obstacles, including the Arctic Enema ice-water plunge, the mud-filled Kiss of Mud, the Cry Baby tear gas chamber and the towering Everest climb. Designed to push competitors to their limits, the event attracts elite endurance athletes from around the world.
While the all-new Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck will not be competing, it will be showcased in an environment perfectly suited to its capabilities. The partnership also marks the launch of Mitsubishi Motors UK’s new “Challenge Accepted” marketing campaign, which will be rolled out across dealerships and social media channels nationwide.
The latest Mitsubishi L200 has been engineered to tackle demanding conditions, making it a natural fit for an event built around endurance, resilience and performance. With a payload exceeding one tonne, towing capacity of more than 3,500kg and Mitsubishi’s advanced shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system, the pickup is designed to handle challenging terrain both on and off the road.
“The all-new Mitsubishi L200 pickup has arrived in the UK with over a one-tonne payload, towing capacity of over 3,500 kg, and shift-on-the-fly system that uniquely allows driving on and off tarmac in four-wheel drive,” said George Wallis, Head of Marketing for Mitsubishi Motors in the UK. “The all-new L200 couldn’t squeeze through a drainpipe or tackle the monkey bars like the World’s Toughest Mudder competitors, but in every other way, the L200 says ‘challenge accepted’.”
Tough Mudder organisers have welcomed the partnership, highlighting the close alignment between the event’s extreme conditions and the L200’s rugged credentials.
“We create trials for the top-tier tough, who find a straight-line marathon a bore,” said Mark Read, Tough Mudder Commercial Director International. “We’re delighted Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is partnering with the World’s Toughest Mudder for this gruelling outdoor challenge. The rugged and capable all-new L200 pickup makes perfect sense in the world’s most extreme competition environment where rough terrain, climbs, mud and testing conditions are the daily norm!”
The collaboration reinforces Mitsubishi Motors UK’s focus on adventure, durability and capability, while providing a fitting stage for the launch of the all-new L200. As competitors prepare to test themselves against one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world, Mitsubishi’s latest pickup will demonstrate its own ability to thrive in demanding environments.