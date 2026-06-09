Source partners with Radius to expand ultra-rapid charging

EV charging company Source has announced a new partnership with Radius, one of the UK’s leading business mobility providers, giving fleet operators seamless access to its growing network of ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK and Ireland.
The agreement enables Radius customers to use their existing RFID charging cards at all Source charging locations, eliminating the need to create new accounts or download additional apps. Charging costs will be consolidated through Radius’ Velocity management platform, providing fleet managers with simplified administration and complete visibility of charging expenditure.
The partnership supports the continued growth of electric vehicle adoption among business fleets by making public charging more accessible and easier to manage. It also strengthens the charging infrastructure available to commercial vehicle operators undertaking long-distance journeys across the UK and Ireland.
Source has ambitious expansion plans, aiming to open 300 ultra-rapid EV charging hubs by 2030. The company says its network will focus on delivering a smarter, faster and more customer-focused charging experience. Every Source hub is equipped with chargers capable of delivering at least 150kW, allowing drivers to recharge and continue their journey in as little as 15 minutes, based on industry-standard charging session data.
Radius brings significant scale to the partnership. With more than 500,000 charging cards in circulation, access to 72% of the UK’s ultra-rapid charging infrastructure and coverage across 85% of the motorway network, the company is a major player in fleet mobility and EV charging solutions.
Source’s charging hubs have been designed to prioritise convenience, reliability and accessibility. Features include intuitive user interfaces, contactless payment options and 24/7 customer support. The hubs are powered by renewable energy and combine technology from TotalEnergies with charging infrastructure supplied by SSE, helping to deliver a cleaner charging experience for EV drivers.
Alice Aprile-Smith, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Source, said: “Fleet operators who have chosen a roaming provider want charging that fits seamlessly within their existing setup – no fuss, no disruption to how they already operate. This partnership delivers exactly that. Radius cardholders can pull into any Source hub and charge as they normally would, while their fleet manager gets the same consolidated billing they’re used to. We’re here to remove that kind of friction.”
The collaboration is expected to benefit businesses of all sizes by simplifying access to reliable public charging infrastructure and supporting the transition to electric fleets.
Andy Higgins, EV Network Manager at Radius, said: “Our partnership with Source further strengthens the Radius EV network, giving businesses even greater access to ultra-rapid, reliable charging across key routes in the UK and Ireland. As a strategically located network, Source helps fleets and long-distance drivers move confidently between destinations with convenient, dependable charging exactly where it’s needed. Together we’re making the transition to EV simpler, smarter and more accessible for businesses of every size.”
As demand for electric commercial vehicles continues to grow, partnerships such as this are expected to play an increasingly important role in expanding charging accessibility, reducing operational complexity and supporting fleet electrification across the UK and Ireland.