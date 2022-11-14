VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

HVS All-New Zero-emission Hydrogen-Electric CV

Monday, November 14, 2022 - 07:03
No Comments
1,782 Views
Fleet Management, Hydrogen Trucks, Hydrogen Vans, Hydrogen vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle innovator, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS), has today laid out its plans to disrupt the haulage industry, unveiling a clean-sheet-designed hydrogen commercial vehicle.

Showcasing its game-changing hydrogen powertrain in the form of a 5.5-tonne technology demonstrator, HVS offers a hint to its planned 40-tonne zero-emission HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle), fulfilling the company’s objective of being the first indigenous UK designed and developed hydrogen-electric HGV on the market.

Founded in 2017, in Glasgow, HVS focuses on the ground-up design and development of zero-emission hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. The company comprises industry specialists, with vast experience in the automotive, energy, hydrogen technology, power electronics, sustainability and environmental management fields.

With government targets to curtail sales of all non-zero emission 3.5 -26t HGVs set to come into play by 2035 or earlier and all sales of new non-zero emission HGVs by 2040, HVS and its world-leading technology have the potential to play a crucial role in allowing emissions reduction targets to be achieved.

The company also has a defined route to market. In addition to funding from Innovate UK, Scottish Enterprise and Energy Technology Partnership, HVS’ strategic investment partner is the service station and grocery corporation, EG Group, offering hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, fleet customer base and the potential for global scalability.

HVS CEO Jawad Khursheed said: “This technology demonstrator showcases our ground-breaking hydrogen-electric commercial vehicle design and advanced powertrain technology, a precursor to our HGV model. Fuelled by close-coupled green hydrogen (hydrogen produced directly by renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind or solar) our zero-emission trucks are a key part of decarbonising the logistics sector. Hydrogen is the perfect fuel for the haulage industry, offering long ranges and quick refuelling thanks to stations easily integrated into key transport networks.

“What’s more, we will supply our customers with the most advanced HGV in the sector delivering a step change in driving experience, lowest total cost of ownership and market-leading fleet management support.”

Breaking the mould

HVS tractor units will be built on an all – new chassis, designed in-house around the hydrogen powertrain, which consists of pressurised hydrogen cylinders, fuel cells, energy storage system and eAxle.

Designed in-house by Pete Clarke, Head of Design, who has a wealth of experience designing commercial vehicles that he brings to bear on HVS’ striking truck designs.  The unique ground-up design brings innovation in packaging, performance, efficiency, weight, range, consumption, maintenance, and lifecycle benefits. The technology demonstrator’s unique design allows significantly improved aerodynamics compared with current ICE trucks.

Consequent benefits include enhanced fuel efficiency on long-haul runs and improved spatial ergonomics within the cab, including better access and more room at the controls, not to mention sector-leading aesthetics.

Driver comfort is taken care of, and stress levels are reduced all contributing to a safer and more efficient operational experience. Confidence-inspiring too, since the driver will be well aware that he or she is abreast of the latest technology.

State-of-the-art fuel cell stack

HVS’ vehicle powertrain employs a fuel cell system and energy storage system to deploy electricity to an electric motor to transmit power to the wheels. It uses the KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) to recapture energy under braking and while the truck is slowing down.

The integrated powertrain is controlled with HVS’ advanced control system ‘SEMAS’ which will deliver class-leading fuel efficiency and durability which contributes to achieving a low cost of ownership comparable to that of current diesel-powered offerings in the market.

The fuel cell permits longer range, higher load-carrying capacity, and faster refuelling than would be possible using Lithium-Ion battery technology alone: typical refuelling time is comparable to diesel. It is in the long-distance HGV segment that hydrogen fuel cells offer the most advantages.

The only emission from the vehicle is water vapour, meaning there are no harmful green house gas emissions of any kind.

Long ranges and quick fill-ups 

Depending on the journey – the route travelled, road conditions and driving style – HVS’ HGV has the capacity to cover in excess of 500km.

In pursuit of driving efficiency, SEMAS an advanced control system (monitoring interactions between driver and control systems) is in development. SEMAS will significantly reduce fuel consumption, extending range.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles don’t need charging like a battery-powered EV. They are refuelled with hydrogen gas, stored at pressure in hydrogen cylinders. Refuelling takes a much shorter time than charging an equivalent battery vehicle and is comparable to filling a truck with diesel. Many hydrogen fuelling stations will be located at existing gas stations, using dispensers that look very similar to conventional petrol and diesel ones, but with a different nozzle.

Location, location, location

HVS is Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, and is undertaking development work at Horiba MIRA, Nuneaton, Warwickshire. HVS envisages that it will open an R&D, engineering and pilot production facility in the Midlands, taking advantage of the region’s traditionally strong motor industry skills base, alongside a permanent UK-based production facility. A workforce of circa 600 employees is envisaged across all key disciplines, with many recruits coming from the automotive and aerospace industries. It’s likely that a further 10,000 workers will be involved in the UK supply chain, boosting the skills base.

Plans are in place for a left-hand drive variant of the hydrogen-fuelled 4×2 HGV tractor unit, with a rigid chassis model also in the pipeline.

Thanks to the fresh thinking and ground-up approach, HVS has created a HGV from the ground up that offers the complete package; from game-changing technology and driver ergonomics to easy maintenance, and lower total cost of ownership, all packaged into a striking design. EG Group’s investment secures crucial hydrogen fuelling infrastructure and a route to market.

Tags
, , , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

emissions

EU Commission proposes new Euro 7 standards

Nov 14, 2022No Comments

The Commission has presented a proposal to reduce air pollution from new motor vehicles sold in the EU to meet the European Green Deal’s zero-pollution ambition, while

Northgate launches new elec...

Northgate has partnered with leading EV charging platform, Monta

Nov 14, 2022

Ways to improve road safety...

When you’re running a company that employs HGV drivers,

Nov 14, 2022

Renault PRO+ range streamli...

Renault has revised its award-winning range of light commercial

Nov 14, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    More than 80% of UK SMEs want ...

    Most UK small businesses want

    Nov 07, 20224,746 Views

    We don’t need to scrap vehic...

    Comment from David Lorenz, CEO,

    Nov 07, 20223,894 Views

    eStar Truck and Van add tacho ...

    eStar Truck & Van marked

    Nov 08, 20223,594 Views

    Road freight prices ease, but ...

    For the first time since

    Nov 10, 20223,564 Views

    Overworking causes van drivers...

    The UK’s van drivers are

    Nov 08, 20223,396 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202185,284 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202280,478 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,078 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,000 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202239,954 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing