Samsara and Motormax announce partnership to help with DVS and FORS

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced a new partnership with UK-based fleet safety solutions provider, Motormax to provide new levels of fleet vehicle safety.
The partnership will help UK fleet operators roll out an integrated, single platform cloud-connected vehicle safety system to assist fleet operators in complying with Direct Vision Standard (DVS) and Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS), ensuring best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.
The system combines Motormax’s in-cab Safetymax system — which provides a 360o view of a vehicle — with Samsara’s Connected Operations™ Cloud to provide a safety solution delivered via a single platform. This collaborative approach shows how different companies serving the fleet sector can collaborate to increase safety for drivers and citizens.
Commenting on the partnership, Philip van der Wilt, SVP, EMEA, Samsara said: Samsara’s partnership with Motormax is taking road safety to a whole new level. Our combined offering brings a new approach to the industry with real-time connected operations that puts safety first, enabling best practices for commercial fleets. This is what happens when different companies serving the industry work together to share technology, expertise and vision and put safety first and foremost.”
Jonathan Haycock, Motormax Co-Founder and Director, said, “We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Samsara. DVS and FORS were introduced to improve road safety and reduce incident frequency. This partnership is about helping fleet operators take their approach to safety to the next level. Our single platform technology not only assists drivers locally within the cab, but communicates to the wider operational team for continuous monitoring and training. Together with Samsara, we believe this allows us to offer something very powerful to the industry.”
Safetymax uses multi-camera systems alongside visual and spoken voice warnings to alert drivers to potential incidents. Incidents might include if a vehicle is being overloaded or if cranes, booms or stabilising legs are stored incorrectly.
In the event of an incident, the driver is alerted immediately to allow them to take remedial action. Now, though, video footage and warnings will also be instantly uploaded to Samsara’s cloud-connected operations platform, so line managers, fleet, and safety managers can review the information simultaneously and remotely.
This powerful offering delivers telemetry, video footage and bespoke warnings designed to suit the customer’s needs via one single platform.
The instant availability of footage can be used to enhance driver safety, enabling companies to respond to incidents and deliver coaching to improve road skills.
By combining Samsara and Motormax’s solutions, fleets are better able to address the requirements set out for the DVS vision safety standard and FORS best practice guidance.