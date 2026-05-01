Policy vs Politics: Why EV fleet transition is still on track

With so much uncertainty being reported in the news around the move to electric vehicles, Natasha Fry, head of sales at Mer Fleet Services, talks about why the electrification of fleets remains a core part of organisational business plans.
If you’ve spent time reading the news recently, you might believe that the era of vehicle and fleet electrification is on the rocks. Government mandates are being softened and timelines pushed into the future. There’s shifting political rhetoric, and a constant stream of stories about incentives being scaled back. It has left many fleet managers wondering whether the rug is being pulled from under them.
It isn’t. But understanding why requires separating two things that the media consistently conflates: policy and politics.
Quite often when policies are announced, there’s a combination of two things: the actual impact of the policy, and the political messaging behind it. So when, for example, the European Union (EU) announced the softening of its ZEV mandate, it was adjusting the 2035 zero-emission vehicle target from 100% to 90%. Although arguably a negative step, it’s not a massive upset. In practice, you can’t reach even a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions across the fleet by 2035 without most vehicles being electric.
Some reporting represented this as a political item – a failure, U-turn in decision-making and intention – generating media coverage far beyond what its actual impact deserved, and as a result no small amount of boardroom anxiety. But the reality is that this target changing doesn’t alter the fundamental direction of travel towards electrification.
The UK mandate is doing its job
The UK’s Zero Emission Vehicle mandate is a legally binding framework requiring manufacturers to sell an increasing share of zero-emission vehicles each year, and this has continued to tighten on schedule, regardless of what the political headlines have suggested. This is a structural mechanism, not a political promise. It operates on vehicle manufacturers, not on businesses purchasing and using them. It shapes vehicle availability, pricing, and the pace at which manufacturers are actively incentivising fleet uptake.
For fleet decision-makers, this distinction matters enormously. The consumer-facing politics around EV adoption is real, for example the delayed 2030 ban, the cost-of-living debate, and the charging anxiety, but it is not the same as the commercial and legal framework that is actively driving the supply side of the transition. Those two things are not the same story.
Incentives are a bonus, not a business case
One of the more persistent misconceptions is the idea that government incentives are the primary reason to electrify, and therefore that any perceived scaling back of support is a reason to pause. Incentives are nice to have, but they aren’t the factor on which a business plan hangs. It’s clear EVs are already cost-effective and have a lower total cost of operation than current ICE diesel vehicles that fleets are using.
This is a significant reframe. The financial case for fleet electrification includes lower fuel costs, reduced servicing complexity, improved driver experience and staff retention, as well as Benefit in Kind tax rates that remain substantially lower for zero-emission vehicles than their petrol and diesel equivalents. Electrification business plans are already viable on solid operational economics alone – grants are a nice-to-have extra. Organisations that have built their EV strategy around incentives alone are in a more precarious position than those that have modelled the decision on total cost of ownership over the long term.
The real risk isn’t policy reversal: it’s delayed planning
The drive towards electrification has been in place for a long time now. And those that have hesitated so far do still have time to act. But the longer it takes, the higher the stakes.
One reason is the infrastructure timeline. Fleet electrification is not simply a vehicle procurement decision – it involves grid connections, civil construction, depot design, and in many cases, engagement with distribution network operators whose timelines are outside any fleet manager’s control. When grid capacity is constrained, which it frequently is, the wait for network reinforcement can extend project times considerably. It’s not unheard of for infrastructure projects to face delays of over six years. With 2035 less than a decade away, it’s getting tight.
The lesson from early adopters is instructive. Organisations that phased their transition thoughtfully are navigating the transition with far less disruption than those responding to procurement deadlines without the foundations in place. They’re starting with the most viable vehicles, building data and infrastructure in parallel, and designing for future scale from day one.
What confident planning actually looks like
The antidote to political noise is not optimism: it’s preparation. Fleet managers who want to make decisions with confidence need a transition plan that extends to 2030 and beyond, and accounts for infrastructure lead times, brings the right internal stakeholders in early, and is grounded in real operational data about their current fleet.
It sounds simple to say ‘get the planning right’, but the implications of doing so (or not) are significant. An EV fleet transition plan does not require immediate capital commitment though. It simply requires clarity about what the organisation’s current operation looks like, what any electric vehicles need to achieve to replace it, and what infrastructure investment will be needed at each stage of growth. Critically, vehicles and infrastructure need to be planned in tandem. Committing to a new fleet before the charging infrastructure is scoped is one of the most common and costly mistakes in the transition process.
Fleet managers do not need to navigate this alone. The EV transition touches disciplines that most fleet professionals have not encountered before in their careers, everything from energy procurement, grid infrastructure and civil construction to compliance. Experienced partners can do much of the heavy lifting: modelling the transition, engaging stakeholders, and designing infrastructure that is built for future scale, not just today’s requirement.
The political noise will continue. But the journey towards electrification is set, commercially, legally, and operationally. For fleet managers, the path forward is considerably clearer than the headlines suggest.
There’s more about the value of EV fleets in the Fleets EVolved podcast, available here: Fleets EVolved. And visit Mer Fleet Services on uk.mer.eco for more information about powering the UK’s fleets to transition to electric.