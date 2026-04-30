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Natasha Fry

Thursday, April 30, 2026 - 10:55
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Expert Bio

Natasha FryNatasha Fry, head of sales for fleet and workplace charging at Mer.

Natasha joined Mer as the head of strategic accounts following Mer’s acquisition of Elmtronics in April 2022, bringing over 20 years’ experience of working with fleets. She is responsible for managing the relationships between Mer and some of the UK’s largest private sector organisations, including several FTSE 250 businesses. Natasha’s mission is to enable the transition of large EV fleets by ensuring that no stone is left un-turned when EV charging infrastructure is critical to the operation. She is passionate about providing expertise and advice to businesses at every stage of their electrification journey. Natasha balances her commitments to Mer’s clients with a busy family life and enjoys trips to Italy to experience great food, wine and scenery.

Contributing Posts:

Policy vs Politics: Why EV fleet transition is still on track

Powering ahead with low-carbon deliveries

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