Any Freight Movements adds a Renault Trucks T380

Any Freight Movements (AFM) has enhanced its specialist delivery capability with the addition of a new Renault Trucks T380 P6x2 rigid, purpose-built to meet the challenges of urban access and the increasingly complex demands of high-end construction and fit-out projects.
Supplied by Sparks Commercial Services, the Renault Trucks T380 P6x2 11-litre Euro VI rigid features a CX2 curtain-sided body and a rear-mounted Moffett forklift. This configuration enables AFM to load and unload independently at sites with limited handling equipment. The vehicle joins the company’s mixed fleet as a high-spec replacement, effectively delivering the flexibility of “two vehicles in one” for both city and nationwide operations.
Operating from Maidenhead, just outside the M25, AFM expects the new vehicle to divide its workload between urban and long-distance routes. Around half of its time will be spent on deliveries into central London, with the remainder covering regional and nationwide work. The truck is expected to run up to 2,000 miles per week, balancing intensive city-centre operations with longer journeys across the UK.
The vehicle has been engineered to address the specific challenges of urban access while maintaining versatility for wider operations. AFM carries out a significant proportion of its work in London, including Canary Wharf, where many buildings undergoing refurbishment were originally designed with restricted underground access.
“The big challenge for us is height,” explained Michael Horwood, Founder and Director of Any Freight Movements. “A lot of the Canary Wharf buildings have underground loading areas with a hard four-metre limit. This truck gives us the body capacity we need, and the rear air suspension gives us added flexibility when we’re working in more restricted environments. Without the right overall specification, we simply couldn’t do these types of jobs.”
Rather than using a permanently low-ride chassis, the Renault Trucks T380 P6x2 runs on standard 80-profile tyres, carefully balancing internal body volume with the demands of urban access. Rear air suspension allows ride-height adjustment when required, while the overall configuration retains the capability needed for longer-distance UK and European work.
Combined with the CX2 curtain-sided body, sliding roof and rear-mounted Moffett forklift, the truck enables AFM to handle a wide range of specialist deliveries. These include bespoke tiles, architectural metalwork and high-value furniture for luxury residential developments, whether in central London or across nationwide projects.
“We’re increasingly delivering into sites that don’t have forklifts or space to manoeuvre,” Horwood added. “Being able to unload ourselves, place goods exactly where the customer wants them and then remove packaging is a big advantage. It’s taken us out of cut-throat general haulage and into more specialist work where service really matters.”
AFM operates a deliberately mixed fleet rather than aligning with a single manufacturer, but Horwood noted that Renault Trucks has consistently delivered strong performance. “I’ve run Renaults on and off since the late 1990s, from Premiums through to the first T Range. The T has turned out to be a very reliable truck. This new one has a slightly smaller footprint than other trucks in its class, which makes a real difference on tighter urban sites, but it still delivers on comfort and drivability. The drivers love it.”
The 26-tonne Renault Trucks T380 P6x2 has been specified to support AFM’s specialist delivery requirements, combining manoeuvrability, load flexibility and long-distance capability. A single lifting rear steer axle improves agility in confined environments, while the 380hp 11-litre Euro VI engine, paired with an Optidriver automated transmission, delivers the performance needed for demanding urban and regional work.
Driver comfort and safety have also been prioritised. The sleeper cab includes four-point cab air suspension, a heated and ventilated driver’s seat, refrigerator and stand-alone cab heater. Advanced safety features such as AEBS, lane departure warning and side radar coverage further enhance operational safety, while the CX2 curtain-sided body maximises internal load space without compromising flexibility.
The vehicle was supplied by Sparks Commercial Services, with Horwood emphasising the value of strong dealer support throughout the process.
“Rob at Sparks understands our business and he’s proactive,” Horwood said. “From specification through to delivery, the attention to detail was there. If there’s support available from the factory, he’s on the phone straight away. That makes a real difference.”
Rob Coxon, Transport Solutions Executive LCV/MHD at Sparks Commercial Services, added: “AFM needed a very specific solution, and the Renault Trucks T was the perfect chassis configuration to deliver it. By working closely with Michael and the bodybuilder, we were able to create a truck that balances urban access requirements with outstanding versatility, payload and driver comfort. It’s a great example of how the right specification can unlock new opportunities for an operator.”