CB Transport Refrigeration passes 1,500 solar reefer installations

CB Transport Refrigeration Limited, an independent transport refrigeration specialist, has reached a significant milestone with the installation of 1,500 solar panels across its refrigerated (reefer) trailer fleet. The achievement marks a major step in the company’s ongoing efforts to improve reliability and reduce downtime for temperature-controlled transport operators.
The business first explored solar technology in 2021, trialling Genie Insights’ solar reefer panels as a solution to persistent fridge battery issues. What began as a single installation has since evolved into a core part of CB Transport Refrigeration’s service offering, helping customers keep their fleets operational while minimising costly breakdowns.
The solar panels provide a continuous trickle charge to the battery of the transport refrigeration unit (TRU), significantly reducing the risk of flat batteries—one of the most common causes of trailer downtime in the cold chain. Once installed, the panels operate discreetly in the background, ensuring refrigeration systems remain powered and fully functional without requiring additional intervention.
Purpose-built for transport refrigeration applications, Genie Insights’ solar solution is lightweight, low-profile and designed to withstand the demanding conditions of commercial vehicle operations. Its durability and ease of integration have made it a practical and effective solution for fleet operators seeking to improve performance and reliability.
“We’ve always been about keeping our customers on the road,” said Kev Collins, Managing Director at CB Transport Refrigeration.
“Breakdowns from flat fridge batteries are a nightmare for operators – from down time of the vehicles to repair costs – it all has an impact. We needed a fix that actually worked and Genie’s solar kit does just that. Simple, reliable, and does exactly what it says on the tin.”
“My customers see the benefit straight away. Fewer call-outs, less downtime, and peace of mind. We’ve now got 1,500 panels out there, and counting,” he added.
CB Transport Refrigeration, the UK’s longest-serving official Carrier Transicold service partner, has supported temperature-controlled operators for more than 40 years, providing expert maintenance, servicing and installation of refrigerated transport equipment. The integration of solar technology reflects the company’s continued focus on addressing real-world operational challenges within the sector.
“The collaboration or joint venture between the two companies has been a great relationship from the start. They understand how we work, and they’ve never let us down. Panels turn up when they’re meant to, and the kit works. That’s all we ask,” Collins continued.
Matt Reeve, Managing Director at Genie Insights, highlighted the strength of the partnership and the practical benefits of the technology. “CB Transport Refrigeration knows what temperature-controlled operators are up against, and they’ve really championed our solar product since the first trial we ran for one of their key accounts who were experiencing recurring flat batteries. It’s always a pleasure working with Kev and the CB team, and we’re really proud to have become a key part of the total package they offer to customers.”
By integrating Genie Insights’ solar technology into its offering, CB Transport Refrigeration is delivering measurable value to its customers. Improved battery performance, fewer breakdowns and reduced operational disruption all contribute to greater efficiency across temperature-controlled fleets.
As the number of installations continues to grow, the company remains focused on enhancing equipment reliability and supporting operators with practical, proven solutions that keep goods moving and minimise downtime across the cold chain.