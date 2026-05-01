MAN TGM Earns Five-Star Euro NCAP Rating

MAN Truck & Bus has announced that the MAN TGM has achieved the maximum five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP assessment for heavy commercial vehicles — one of the most rigorous independent safety evaluations in the European haulage sector. The result places the TGM, MAN’s mid-tonnage distribution truck designed for vehicles up to 16 tonnes, at the very top of its class for road safety performance.
The assessment judged the TGM across three core categories: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance and Post-Crash Safety. Euro NCAP evaluated a broad range of criteria within these areas, encompassing driver assistance technologies, active accident prevention systems and measures designed to enhance safety following a collision. The MAN TGM impressed across all three, delivering what assessors recognised as a well-balanced and consistently high overall performance.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems at the Core
Central to the TGM’s strong result were its modern driver assistance systems, which support operators across a wide variety of real-world traffic conditions. The truck features driver monitoring technology capable of detecting early signs of fatigue — a critical safety consideration for drivers undertaking long shifts in urban and regional distribution roles. High-performance autonomous emergency braking and turning assist systems help reduce the risk of collisions, whilst comprehensive lane-keeping and speed assistance functions further enhance safety during regional distribution operations.
These systems collectively reflect MAN’s approach to safety as an integrated engineering priority rather than a collection of add-on features. The breadth and effectiveness of the TGM’s active safety suite was singled out for particular praise during the evaluation.
CitySafe Award Recognises Urban Safety Excellence
Alongside its five-star overall rating, the MAN TGM also received the Euro NCAP CitySafe award. This additional accreditation is reserved for vehicles that meet exceptionally high safety standards specifically in urban environments — where trucks routinely share space with cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at close quarters.
Key factors in securing the CitySafe award included the TGM’s strong driver visibility and the effectiveness of its collision prevention systems in busy city traffic conditions. For operators running distribution fleets in urban centres, this distinction provides meaningful assurance that the vehicle has been independently verified to perform in the most demanding and risk-intensive environments.
MAN’s Commitment to Holistic Safety
Dr Frederik Zohm, Executive Board Member for Research and Development at MAN Truck & Bus, welcomed the result as validation of the company’s long-term safety philosophy: “Euro NCAP’s five-star rating confirms our consistent commitment to thinking about safety holistically – from safe driving and active accident prevention through to support after an accident. Especially in distribution and city traffic, where vehicles, drivers and other road users interact in close proximity, modern assistance and safety systems make a decisive contribution to reducing risks.”
The comment underlines MAN’s view that genuine safety leadership requires attention to the entire journey — from preventing incidents before they occur, through minimising harm if a collision happens, to ensuring effective emergency response in the aftermath.
About Euro NCAP’s Commercial Vehicle Testing
Euro NCAP — the European New Car Assessment Programme — is an independent organisation that has conducted widely respected vehicle safety ratings across Europe for many years. Since extending its programme to include heavy-duty trucks, Euro NCAP has applied demanding, standardised criteria to commercial vehicles, with the aim of continuously raising safety standards in road freight transport and accelerating the adoption of modern assistance technologies.
Testing is carried out in realistic scenarios that reflect the actual conditions trucks face on European roads. The Safe Driving category examines visibility, driver monitoring and the performance of assistance systems; Crash Avoidance covers automatic emergency braking, lane assistance and protection of vulnerable road users; and Post-Crash Safety assesses emergency communication systems and the vehicle’s suitability for rapid rescue operations.
A Benchmark for Distribution Transport Safety
The MAN TGM’s five-star Euro NCAP result, combined with its CitySafe award, establishes a clear benchmark for safety in the regional distribution sector. For fleet managers and transport operators evaluating mid-tonnage trucks, the independent validation offered by Euro NCAP carries considerable weight — and the TGM’s performance across all three assessment areas signals that MAN has engineered a vehicle built to protect drivers, road users and businesses alike.
With regulatory and societal pressure on road safety continuing to grow, the TGM’s result demonstrates that high safety standards and practical distribution capability are entirely compatible — and that MAN Truck & Bus remains a leading force in bringing both to market.