Surecam help Rock Compliance target fleet safety

Rock Compliance, a water and air hygiene specialist, has equipped its nationwide engineering fleet with forward-facing cameras from SureCam to protect drivers, improve road safety and control insurance costs. Since its installation across 200 vans at the end of last year, the vehicle telematics solution has already helped reduce the number of high-risk driving events and at-fault insurance claims.
“We have already seen a marked improvement in fleet safety following the roll-out of the SureCam dashcams, which is directly contributing to cost and time savings, while ensuring our drivers and other road users get home safely,” explains Lewis Evans, Fleet & Warehouse Manager at Rock Compliance. “The camera solution is going to make a huge difference to our fleet operation moving forward, providing the tools needed to minimise risk and boost performance.”
The adoption of the video telematics solution formed part of a comprehensive fleet renewal programme. Following a period of rapid expansion and the company’s acquisition by UK technical services provider Andwis, Rock Compliance took the decision to replace its entire 200-strong van fleet. Partnering with Enterprise, the company had the dashcams pre-installed on all new vehicles prior to delivery to avoid operational disruption. SureCam was selected after a successful trial proved the quality and reliability of the camera system and online platform.
Rock Compliance has already used video evidence to defend against false claims and target areas of driver improvement. In one incident, the company was able to prove liability when a third party tried to claim non-fault having swerved into one of its vans and written it off. The video telematics’ platform is also allowing Rock Compliance to swiftly investigate, and often disprove, incoming complaints, saving a significant amount of management time and avoiding unwarranted compensation and insurance claims.
“Our goal is to use the insight provided by the video telematics to improve driver behaviour and create a positive safety culture through better-informed engagement and training. We are working closely with the SureCam team to ensure we are making the most of the monitoring and reporting capabilities, which will underpin our safety strategy moving forward. Following the initial success of the technology, we are also in the process of installing dashcams across our car fleet,” adds Lewis Evans.
Sam Footer, Strategic Partnership Director of SureCam commented: “By taking a partnership approach we work seamlessly with end-user fleets, leasing companies and other technology specialists to develop hassle-free video telematics solutions that deliver measurable return on investment. This has enabled us to integrate our industry-leading hardware and software with Rock Compliance’s operational processes, so they can benefit from clear results from day one.”