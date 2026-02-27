NI economy needs speedy SPS deal

If Northern Ireland’s economy is to achieve its full growth potential over the coming years, business group Logistics UK is clear that trade friction must be reduced through the introduction of a swift UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) agreement. The call comes after a meeting between Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn and representatives of the Northern Ireland Business Stakeholder Group.
During the meeting, held in Belfast on 25 February, industry representatives also discussed with the Northern Ireland Secretary how the Windsor Framework could be optimised for the logistics sector, as well as the risk of increased trade costs across the Irish Sea, if the maritime aspect of the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) comes into scope for Northern Ireland.
“This week’s meeting provided a great opportunity for our sector to make the case for a speedy introduction of an SPS agreement with the EU as well as to raise its concerns about the current trading situation in NI,” said Ben Garratt, Logistics UK’s Deputy Director – Public Affairs. Mr Garratt added, “it was encouraging to see how receptive the Secretary of State was to the suggestions from industry on how trading relationships could be improved.
“The Windsor Framework is certainly an improvement on the Northern Ireland Protocol, but challenges remain, such as data checks, labelling requirements and a lack of guidance for hauliers, and logistics businesses now also face the risk of increased shipping costs due to the UK ETS. Together, these challenges risk deterring GB suppliers from the Northern Ireland market, as they could lead to added costs, discouraging investment, and ultimately increasing prices for consumers.
“As a sector, logistics is critical to the future success of NI’s economy, with more than 6,000 businesses employing nearly 70,000 people – 8% of the province’s entire workforce. The industry stands ready to act as a trusted partner and critical business voice to work with government and drive the economy forwards.”
A Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) agreement refers to the rules that govern how countries protect human, animal and plant health in the context of international trade. The most prominent example is the Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures under the World Trade Organization (WTO).
An SPS agreement allows governments to set standards to safeguard food safety and prevent the spread of pests or diseases. For instance, a country may impose restrictions on meat imports to prevent animal diseases, or require certain treatments for agricultural products to stop harmful insects entering its territory. However, such measures must be based on scientific evidence and should not be used as disguised barriers to trade.
Under the WTO framework, SPS measures must be transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate to the risks involved. Countries are encouraged to follow international standards set by bodies such as the Codex Alimentarius Commission for food safety, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), and the International Plant Protection Convention for plant health. Where a country adopts higher standards than these benchmarks, it must justify them through a risk assessment.
In essence, an SPS agreement seeks to strike a balance: enabling countries to protect health and biosecurity, while ensuring that such protections do not create unnecessary obstacles to international trade.