Heavy vehicle focus at SMMT’s Electrified conference 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 - 10:09
We are just two weeks away from SMMT’s flagship Electrified conference, the UK automotive industry’s leading forum focused on the transition to zero emission vehicles – gathering industry, aligned sectors, government, media and other stakeholders. The event takes place in central London with this year’s programme covering a broad range of topics and a strong commercial vehicle focus, for example, with Lisa Brankin, Chair and Managing Director of Ford of Britain and Ireland, joining moderator Katie Derham for a keynote fireside discussion.

Electrified 2026 is very timely for the HGV sector in particular, which is prominent on the conference agenda amid UK government’s ongoing CO2 consultation. Recently appointed Managing Director of MAN Truck and Bus UK, Jan Kohlmeier, will provide his keynote address for heavy commercial vehicles, after which an industry panel titled “Are we running out of time to decarbonise heavy commercial vehicles?” will be moderated by Chris Pritchett, Partner and Energy & Infrastructure Sector Co‑Lead at Shoosmiths.

The panel will include Michael Boxwell, Corporate Development Director at Voltempo Group – one of the three Zero Emission HGV Demonstrator (ZEHID) consortium – as well as Chris Gall, Group Engineering Director at Alexander Dennis; Amy Stokes, Decarbonisation Director at Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland; and Ian Macaulay, Decarbonisation Programme Lead ay DHL Supply Chain. They are expected to examine the key barriers slowing the transition to zero emission heavy vehicles – trucks and buses – including refuelling and charging infrastructure, total cost of ownership, and alignment of emerging technologies with fleets’ hugely diverse range of real‑world operational needs.

The final few places are available to book, with SMMT members eligible for a complimentary place.

Further details and a list of speakers and panellists can be found here.

Advance registration is encouraged after last year’s event sold out, so reserve your place here.

