Tribunal rules that VAT for public EV charging should be 5%.

In a landmark decision that could reshape the electric vehicle charging market, the First-Tier Tribunal Tax Chamber has ruled that public electric vehicle (EV) charging should be subject to the reduced 5% rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), rather than the standard 20% currently applied by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). The judgment, handed down in late February 2026, follows an appeal by community charging operator Charge my Street against HMRC’s interpretation of the VAT rules.
The case, heard last October and Charge my Street, represented at the Tribunal by Sarabjit Singh KC, challenged the position taken by HMRC that public EV charging should attract VAT at the full standard rate. HMRC’s view had been that the reduced rate for electricity supplies under Note 5(g), Group 1, Schedule 7A of the VAT Act 1994 applied only to domestic supplies of electricity to a person’s home or other “premises” and did not extend to occasional electricity supplied at public chargepoints.
However, the Tribunal accepted Charge my Street’s legal argument that the reduced 5% VAT rate already applies to public EV charging under existing law, provided the de-minimis provision is met. The Tribunal agreed that where the amount of electricity supplied at a particular public charging location is below 1,000 kilowatt hours per customer per month, that supply falls within the reduced rate provision in the Act. “The First-Tier Tribunal found that, under existing UK law, drivers should be charged the 5% reduced rate of VAT when charging their electric vehicles at any public charging facility,” said Daniel Barlow, a tax partner at Deloitte who advised Charge my Street.
For Charge my Street, a social enterprise and community benefit society that installs and operates accessible EV chargepoints funded through community shares, the ruling is both a legal and policy victory. Daniel Heery, a director at Charge my Street, described the decision as “a hugely important outcome … for communities across the UK who rely on affordable, local EV charging,” arguing that “lower VAT on charging improves fairness and helps accelerate the shift to cleaner transport for all.”
Beyond the immediate parties, the decision has been welcomed by industry groups and fleet representatives as a potential catalyst for reducing barriers to EV adoption. Matt Waller, general manager of The Charge Scheme, said the ruling “confirms what the industry has argued for years”, pointing out that drivers without off-street home charging had long been penalised by the VAT disparity.
Despite the enthusiasm, there remains uncertainty over how the government will respond. HMRC has stated that it is “considering the decision and its next steps”. Given the strong legal reasoning set out by the Tribunal, some commentators doubt whether HMRC will be granted permission to appeal. As Deloitte’s Oliver Jarret put it on LinkedIn, the judgment was “clear, unequivocal and a thumping victory for Charge my Street”, and he questioned whether an appeal would succeed given how strongly the Tribunal rejected HMRC’s arguments on terms like “premises” and “rate.”
For the Government, the ruling raises important questions about tax policy and administrative clarity. Although the reduced VAT rate on domestic electricity has long existed in UK law, public charging stations have been treated differently, undermining efforts to create equitable access to EV infrastructure across the country. Should the government choose not to appeal, it will need to issue revised guidance to chargepoint operators and motorists to reflect that the reduced 5% rate applies. If HMRC pursues an appeal and succeeds, uncertainty could persist and may deter investment in the public charging network.
The practical implications for drivers and operators could be significant. On paper, reducing the VAT rate from 20% to 5% represents a material cost saving for those using public chargers, potentially lowering the cost of a full charge and narrowing the gap between public and home charging costs. However, it remains to be seen how quickly operators adjust their pricing and whether any backdated refunds become payable where customers have been charged at the higher rate.
At a policy level, the ruling supports broader efforts to remove barriers to EV adoption and could feed into ongoing debates about energy costs, electric transport incentives and decarbonisation targets. With governments across the UK under pressure to meet Net Zero goals, industry voices argue that VAT parity between home and public charging is one of several fiscal steps needed to accelerate the transition.
In summary, the First-Tier Tribunal Tax Chamber’s decision marks a watershed moment in the interpretation of UK VAT law as it applies to emerging transport infrastructure. While the long-term impact will depend on HMRC’s response and potential legislative clarification, the ruling has already been hailed by campaigners and operators as a boost for fairness in the EV charging market. And for ordinary drivers, it raises the prospect of fairer charging costs and greater confidence in the future of electric motoring in Britain.