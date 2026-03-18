MAN donates four MAN TGEs for school transport in Ukraine

While much of the world’s attention is on other global crises, the conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing for nearly five years. In response, MAN Truck & Bus and Malteser are expanding their long-standing partnership to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine 2026. This latest initiative focuses on improving safe school transport and supporting children in regions affected by the conflict.
Through a targeted donation, four MAN TGE 9-seater vehicles were handed over to the Malteser Relief Service, which works closely with the Olena Zelenska Foundation on the ground. The vehicles, transported from Germany to Ukraine in January, will serve students in the Zakarpattia region, ensuring safe journeys to schools and educational programmes. In doing so, the project helps maintain a sense of normality in children’s daily lives despite ongoing challenges.
“Children are particularly affected by the current situation in Ukraine. It is all the more important that we help ensure they are not further disadvantaged and that a certain routine is maintained. That includes school and, of course, a safe journey there and back,” said Christoph Friedrich, State Director for Bavaria at Malteser.
Oleksandr Ostopovych, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus Ukraine, highlighted the company’s sense of responsibility. “We are pleased to make a concrete contribution to people in need with this initiative. As a company, we see ourselves not only as a manufacturer of vehicles, but also as a partner with social responsibility. With this donation, we want to show that mobility can change lives — especially where it is needed most.”
The Olena Zelenska Foundation, established in 2022 by Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is committed to long-term support for people in Ukraine, with a particular focus on children, families, medical care, and education. Its initiatives include restoring and equipping schools and kindergartens, ensuring access to psychosocial support, and implementing medical and humanitarian programmes in areas most affected by the conflict. In partnership with organisations such as Malteser, the foundation delivers projects that provide security, stability, and hope where it is needed most.
This donation of MAN TGEs builds on an established history of collaboration. At the start of the conflict in 2022, MAN supplied three trucks to assist Malteser with aid transport to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. Since March 2023, MAN and the Bavarian branch of Malteser have worked closely to provide commercial vehicles rapidly and with minimal bureaucracy for relief operations during disasters.
By delivering safe and reliable transportation, MAN and Malteser help children maintain continuity in education and daily routines, demonstrating how targeted humanitarian aid in Ukraine 2026 can make an immediate and tangible difference. The vehicles not only offer practical support but also symbolize hope and stability for families in conflict-affected regions.
The ongoing partnership exemplifies corporate social responsibility in action. By combining expertise, logistics, and compassion, companies like MAN Truck & Bus can make meaningful contributions to communities in crisis. Projects like these underline the crucial role of collaboration in humanitarian aid, showing that even seemingly small interventions—such as providing school transport—can have a life-changing impact.
This initiative is a reminder that sustainable aid requires coordination between organisations, local foundations, and corporate partners. By prioritising children’s safety, education, and overall well-being, MAN and Malteser continue to set a benchmark for effective humanitarian support, proving that mobility and social responsibility can transform lives where it matters most.