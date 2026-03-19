Ctrack launches AI-Enhanced Crystal software platform

Ctrack has officially launched its next-generation fleet and asset management platform, Crystal, in the UK as part of a global roll-out following its acquisition of Inseego’s international telematics business last year. The software integrates advanced telematics, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics into a single, modular solution, offering fleet and asset operators improved visibility, control, and operational efficiency.
“Crystal transforms data into foresight, giving our customers the tools needed to act with confidence and precision,” explains Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack UK. “The platform delivers real-time insights across vehicles, equipment, and people, helping businesses to improve safety, compliance, and performance through an adaptable plug-in architecture.”
Crystal’s modular design allows businesses to scale their capabilities by adding plug-ins for advanced functionality, including workflow automation, driver behaviour monitoring, operational planning, analytics, and electronic proof of delivery. This flexibility ensures the platform meets the requirements of businesses of all sizes and across diverse sectors such as logistics, fleet management, mining, agriculture, construction, and the public sector.
A key feature of the platform is its communication app, which bridges the gap between fleet managers and drivers. The app offers advanced tools designed to improve road safety, operational efficiency, and productivity, representing a significant upgrade on Ctrack’s previous mobile solutions. Users can access a comprehensive range of configurable performance, compliance, and operational functions tailored to their business needs.
Hein Jordt, Chief Executive Officer of Ctrack, emphasised the international collaboration behind the platform. “Crystal is the result of extensive product development and collaboration across our operations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It is designed to give customers the power to predict and represents everything we have learnt over the past 40 years, providing a truly unified system where data, automation, and intelligence come together to simplify fleet and asset management. The international roll-out marks a major step in our evolution as a global telematics leader.”
Founded in 1985 to develop tachograph technology, Ctrack has grown into a worldwide provider of intelligent mobility solutions. The launch of Crystal represents the next stage in the company’s journey, positioning it at the forefront of predictive data intelligence for fleet and asset management. Alongside the software launch, Ctrack is expanding its infrastructure, partnerships, and regional support networks to ensure consistent service quality and data security across markets.
By combining artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and modular telematics solutions, Crystal aims to redefine the standard for fleet and asset management. Its plug-in architecture and communication tools provide businesses with actionable insights that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and performance. The platform exemplifies Ctrack’s commitment to innovation, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions that streamline operations and reduce risks.
The UK launch of Crystal marks a significant milestone in the global roll-out, reinforcing Ctrack’s position as a leader in intelligent mobility solutions. With a focus on flexibility, scalability, and predictive capabilities, the platform is poised to transform fleet and asset management across industries worldwide.