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Arnold Clark Charge at York Motorstore

Six new public ultra-rapid chargers installed in York

Thursday, March 19, 2026 - 07:30
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Charging, General News, Green Infrastructure, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Ultra-Rapid Charging

Arnold Clark Charge has expanded its public charging network with the launch of six new ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its York Motorstore. Situated in York Business Park, the chargers form part of the Group’s ongoing investment in EV infrastructure, aimed at making charging more accessible, affordable, and convenient for drivers across the UK.

The York site, open to all EV users, is designed to serve both local drivers and those travelling longer distances through the region. Payments can be made easily via the Arnold Clark app, through roaming partners, or with contactless payment directly at the chargers. Drivers using the York facility will benefit from one of the most competitive ultra-rapid charging rates in the market, priced at just 55p per kWh—significantly lower than the current UK average of 76p per kWh.

The ultra-rapid chargers allow drivers to quickly top up their vehicles, reducing downtime and making electric travel practical for everyday use. In addition to fast and affordable charging, customers can enjoy a complimentary coffee in branch while their vehicle charges, adding further convenience to the experience.

Arnold Clark Charge’s rapid expansion and customer-focused approach have recently been recognised at the Zapmap 2025 Awards, where the network was named ‘Up-and-Coming Rapid/Ultra-rapid EV Charging Network’.

Pablo Levi, Group Sustainability Manager at Arnold Clark, said: “The launch of our latest ultra-rapid chargers in York marks another key milestone in the expansion of Arnold Clark Charge across the UK. Our aim is to make EV charging straightforward, cost-effective and widely accessible, whether customers are driving locally or travelling further afield. By investing in ultra-rapid charging at important locations like this, we’re supporting the shift to electric vehicles while delivering tangible benefits for drivers and local communities.”

As the demand for high-speed, reliable EV charging continues to grow, Arnold Clark Charge is rolling out its network in strategic locations nationwide. By combining affordability, convenience, and cutting-edge technology, the network is helping to make electric vehicle ownership more practical and appealing, encouraging a greener and more sustainable future for transport in the UK.

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