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Fly By Nite set to switch to Webfleet fleet management

Fly By Nite set to switch to Webfleet fleet management

Thursday, March 19, 2026 - 07:43
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Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics, Transport Management System (TMS)

One of the UK’s largest entertainment logistics specialists, Fly By Nite, is set to save £100,000 over the next three years thanks to an integrated Webfleet fleet management solution. Following the successful implementation of Webfleet’s Electronic Braking Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS) last year, the partnership has now been expanded to include tachograph management, CO2 reporting, and OptiDrive 360 driver behaviour monitoring across the company’s truck fleet.

With a 201-vehicle fleet comprising 12-tonne, 26-tonne, and articulated trucks, Fly By Nite provides logistical support for major clients across music, corporate events, and exhibitions. Luke Price, Transport Manager at Fly By Nite, highlighted the challenges of operating a touring fleet. “Our drivers can be on tour across Europe for months at a time and we’re constantly firefighting issues on the road, from extreme weather to last-minute venue changes. But we cannot afford to miss a ferry or arrive late to a show, given the millions at stake.”

Webfleet’s TachoShare functionality now automatically downloads driver card and vehicle data remotely, integrating directly with Fly By Nite’s tachograph analysis provider. A customised, colour-coded Remaining Driver Time dashboard, delivered in just two weeks, provides the transport team with instant visibility of driving hours, other duties, maintenance schedules, and rest periods.

“Now we can see at-a-glance what breaks a driver has taken, how many working hours remain, and whether we need to schedule a rest, book a hotel, or deploy extra drivers,” Price explained. “It’s transformed how quickly we can make decisions and gives us and our drivers total confidence that we’re fully compliant and protected from fines.”

The upgrade is expected to deliver substantial value. By streamlining hardware and aligning the system with the fleet’s specific requirements, Fly By Nite anticipates saving around £100,000 over the term of the contract compared with its previous telematics setup. The rollout was completed ten days ahead of schedule.

Driver behaviour monitoring is now used to flag incidents such as harsh braking and speeding, with risk scores shared directly with drivers alongside targeted training. Built-in CO2 reporting enables Fly By Nite to generate branded sustainability reports for clients in seconds, supporting both operational efficiency and environmental accountability.

Price added: “The Webfleet team has been quick to add value and highly accommodating to our needs. We’re getting more data, better functionality, overall fleet and driver compliance, and a superior interface. It’s definitely one of the best systems on the market.”

Alex Crane-Robinson, Regional Director UK & Ireland at Webfleet, commented: “Entertainment logistics is one of the most demanding sectors in road transport. Fly By Nite needed total visibility, flexibility, and absolute compliance assurance — and they needed it fast. We worked closely with their team to tailor the platform to their operating model, and we’re proud to be supporting a fleet where precision and performance are everything.”

With the Webfleet solution, Fly By Nite now enjoys enhanced operational oversight, improved driver safety, reduced risk of fines, and greater sustainability reporting capabilities — all contributing to smoother, more efficient management of one of the UK’s busiest touring logistics operations.

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