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Ultra-rapid EV charging sites arrive in the Scottish Highlands

Ultra-rapid EV charging sites arrive in the Scottish Highlands

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - 09:51
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Charging, General News, Green Infrastructure, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Ultra-Rapid Charging

IONITY has strengthened its UK infrastructure with the opening of two new ultra-rapid EV charging sites in the Scottish Highlands, located near Fort William and Inverness.

Ultra-rapid EV charging sites arrive in the Scottish Highlands

Image: IONITY

The Fort William site sits less than ten miles from Ben Nevis, while the Inverness hub is positioned at Inshes, next to a local primary school. Together, the new locations are designed to support both long-distance travel and everyday commuting, making EV use more practical for residents and tourists alike.

Strengthening Scotland’s EV Infrastructure

The Fort William hub marks IONITY’s twelfth charging site in Scotland, following the opening of its eleventh site in Inverness just two weeks earlier. These developments align with efforts by the Scottish Government to expand high-powered EV infrastructure across key regions.

Both sites offer ultra-rapid EV charging of up to 400 kW and are strategically located along major travel routes through the Highlands. This enables drivers to travel longer distances with confidence, including routes linking northern Scotland to the south of England.

Ultra-rapid EV charging sites arrive in the Scottish Highlands

Pupils from Inshes Primary School leaning about electric cars and charging. Image: IONITY

Supporting Tourism and Local Communities

The proximity of the Fort William site to Ben Nevis makes it particularly valuable for tourists exploring one of the UK’s most popular natural landmarks. Meanwhile, the Inverness location supports daily commuters and also provides a unique educational opportunity for local students.

Meg Snedden, Head Teacher at Inshes Primary School, said the project has helped bring sustainability lessons to life: “Having such an important renewable energy project right beside our school has created a valuable real-world learning opportunity for our pupils.”

Driving Long-Distance Electric Travel

Andreas Atkins, Country Manager for UK and Ireland at IONITY, highlighted the significance of the expansion: “By strengthening our network in key locations such as Fort William and Inverness, we are helping make electric travel across the UK more convenient and reliable for both residents and visitors.”

Ultra-rapid EV charging sites arrive in the Scottish Highlands

Image: IONITY

IONITY aims to space its charging stations approximately every 80 miles along major routes, supporting seamless long-distance journeys. The new Fort William site plays a key role in this strategy, helping enable EV travel from the Scottish Highlands to destinations as far as Cornwall using the company’s network.

With charging available from around 46p per kWh and locations set against the backdrop of the Highlands, the new hubs combine practicality with a distinctive user experience.

The expansion reflects growing momentum behind EV adoption in the UK, with continued investment in infrastructure seen as essential to making electric travel accessible, reliable, and convenient nationwide.

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