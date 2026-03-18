CoolKit delivers temperature-controlled fleet for Eurofins

CoolKit has secured a major contract with Eurofins Food and Water Testing UK to supply 22 new refrigerated vans, supporting the company’s essential work in food and water safety across the UK.
Eurofins plays a key role in ensuring quality and compliance for a wide range of clients, from major food manufacturers and retailers to water companies. Its operations rely on precise temperature control, with samples transported under strict 24- to 48-hour timeframes to maintain integrity and meet regulatory standards.
Fleet Upgrade with Refrigerated Capability
As part of a wider fleet renewal programme, CoolKit supplied 16 Mercedes Citan vans and six Mercedes Sprinter vans. Each vehicle was converted with specialised refrigeration systems from GAH Refrigeration, ensuring they meet the demanding requirements of sample transportation.
Eurofins operates a fully refrigerated fleet of 72 vehicles, reflecting the critical importance of maintaining stable temperatures throughout the logistics process. The decision to purchase rather than lease the new vans was driven by high annual mileage requirements of around 70,000 miles per vehicle, helping to maintain efficiency and long-term cost control.
CoolKit delivered the vehicles within an eight-week timeframe from quote to completion, demonstrating its ability to provide tailored solutions at speed.
Supporting Sustainability Goals
Sustainability was a key factor in the fleet upgrade. The selected Mercedes-Benz models offer strong fuel efficiency and full compliance with Clean Air Zone (CAZ) and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) standards, supporting Eurofins’ environmental commitments.
CoolKit’s bespoke conversions further enhance efficiency by using lightweight materials to reduce overall vehicle weight. This increases payload capacity while improving fuel economy, lowering emissions, and reducing operating costs.
Ongoing Partnership
Mark Beaton, Sales Manager at CoolKit ,said: “We’re delighted to support Eurofins Food and Water Testing UK’s vital mission of ensuring food and water safety. The trust they placed in us reflects not just our product quality but also our ability to deliver tailored solutions quickly.”
The agreement marks part of a growing collaboration between the two companies, with Eurofins already placing additional orders for more refrigerated vehicles set to join its fleet later this year.
The partnership highlights the increasing demand for specialised, temperature-controlled transport solutions in sectors where precision, compliance, and reliability are critical.