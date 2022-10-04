UK’s first electric skip truck starts work

Waste recycling specialist Recycling Lives has begun zero tailpipe emissions skips services with the UK’s first 100% electric skip transporter truck, one of two Renault Trucks E-Tech D18 Wides to be based at its 15-acre Recycling Park in Preston.
These are the first electric skip loaders in the UK, developed by Renault Trucks to enable Recycling Lives to commence their decarbonisation journey, and to eliminate the tailpipe emissions associated with diesel models. As Recycling Lives begin the journey to decarbonise their entire fleet, these all-electric vehicles will be used in daily operations, servicing commercial and household clients.
The Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wides have capacity to complete a full day’s work on a single charge with zero tailpipe emissions and low traffic noise. These features mean that the trucks are well suited to cities ambitious to reduce CO2 emissions and improve air quality, and their low sound output makes them ideal for use in urban areas where noise pollution is a problem.
Powered by 265kWh batteries, each truck is equipped with a 22kW on board AC charger and is compatible with DC fast charging up to 150kW, allowing fast charging of the vehicle to extend its daily operational range. The vehicle comes with Renault Trucks’ Battery Performance Promise which guarantees battery operation, in this case for up to seven years.
Gerry Marshall, CEO of Recycling Lives explained: “This transition to electric skip trucks is just another example of our commitment to environmental innovation. As part of our decarbonisation strategy, we are looking to further reduce our carbon footprint by using more sustainable fuel solutions, this could include for example green hydrogen which is part of our Energy from Waste project.
“It’s been fantastic to work with Renault Trucks on such a critical product and we would like to thank them for all their support. Moving towards zero-carbon transport solutions is a huge business priority, so we’re looking forward to getting these UK-first electric skip trucks on the road.”
Andrew Scott, Head of Electric Mobility for Renault Trucks adds, “It has been great to find a proactive partner in Recycling Lives willing to bring electric vehicles into service in such a familiar but demanding environment.”
The first truck has begun its work and Recycling Lives will take delivery of the next in due course