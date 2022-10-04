VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Trucks

UK’s first electric skip truck starts work

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - 10:15
No Comments
2,274 Views
Electric Trucks, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Waste recycling specialist Recycling Lives has begun zero tailpipe emissions skips services with the UK’s first 100% electric skip transporter truck, one of two Renault Trucks E-Tech D18 Wides to be based at its 15-acre Recycling Park in Preston.

These are the first electric skip loaders in the UK, developed by Renault Trucks to enable Recycling Lives to commence their decarbonisation journey, and to eliminate the tailpipe emissions associated with diesel models. As Recycling Lives begin the journey to decarbonise their entire fleet, these all-electric vehicles will be used in daily operations, servicing commercial and household clients.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wides have capacity to complete a full day’s work on a single charge with zero tailpipe emissions and low traffic noise. These features mean that the trucks are well suited to cities ambitious to reduce CO2 emissions and improve air quality, and their low sound output makes them ideal for use in urban areas where noise pollution is a problem.

Powered by 265kWh batteries, each truck is equipped with a 22kW on board AC charger and is compatible with DC fast charging up to 150kW, allowing fast charging of the vehicle to extend its daily operational range. The vehicle comes with Renault Trucks’ Battery Performance Promise which guarantees battery operation, in this case for up to seven years.

Gerry Marshall, CEO of Recycling Lives explained: “This transition to electric skip trucks is just another example of our commitment to environmental innovation. As part of our decarbonisation strategy, we are looking to further reduce our carbon footprint by using more sustainable fuel solutions, this could include for example green hydrogen which is part of our Energy from Waste project.

“It’s been fantastic to work with Renault Trucks on such a critical product and we would like to thank them for all their support. Moving towards zero-carbon transport solutions is a huge business priority, so we’re looking forward to getting these UK-first electric skip trucks on the road.”

Andrew Scott, Head of Electric Mobility for Renault Trucks adds, “It has been great to find a proactive partner in Recycling Lives willing to bring electric vehicles into service in such a familiar but demanding environment.”

The first truck has begun its work and Recycling Lives will take delivery of the next in due course

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Evri adds the first of an additional 168 Tige...

Oct 06, 2022No Comments

Delivery company, Evri, the biggest dedicated parcel carrier in the UK and the new name for Hermes, has commenced welcoming to its fast-growing fleet 168 new articulated

New cars in a showroom

September marks one million...

The UK new car market recorded its second successive month of growth

Oct 06, 2022

First growth for British va...

Britain’s light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew by 10.8%

Oct 06, 2022
Truck depot yard

How can you reduce supply c...

An idling truck can burn up to a gallon

Oct 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Allstar partners with MFG to o...

    Allstar Business Solutions Limited, one

    Sep 29, 20225,796 Views

    Increase your sustainability

    Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics –

    Sep 30, 20225,778 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 20225,478 Views

    The first-ever BMW XM

    The new BMW XM –

    Sep 29, 20223,894 Views
    on-street EV charging

    Westminster appoints Siemens t...

    Westminster council has appointed Siemens

    Sep 30, 20223,702 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202175,726 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202150,892 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202247,286 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202141,922 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202236,402 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing