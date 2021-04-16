Headline News

Health chiefs slam continued suspension of driver medicals as ‘ludicrous’

Friday, April 16, 2021 - 07:43
No Comments
1,332 Views
Driver Training/Safety, DVLA, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The DVLA’s decision to continue its suspension of driver medicals has been condemned as “ludicrous” and poses a significant risk to road safety, according to doctors’ network D4Drivers.

driver medicalsIt is now urging HGV drivers to book their medical despite the legal requirement currently being suspended and said the public would expect that temporary measures that increased the risk on the roads would have been reversed at the earliest opportunity.

In April last year, transport secretary Grant Shapps said that it was relaxing the medical requirement as part of the licence renewal process, in order to help ensure doctors and nurses could continue their fight against Covid-19.

The suspension was meant to last for 12 months, but the anniversary has now passed and the licensing agency told motortransport.co.uk: “The waiver remains ongoing for those drivers where there is no alternative for them.”

However, D4Drivers said it was concerned about the situation.

Tom Blain, D4Drivers commercial manager, said: “Whilst there was a clear need for licenses to be temporarily extended during the first lockdown to ensure that drivers were able to continue their essential work whilst medical services such as ours were shutdown, we are no longer in that situation and yet drivers are still being given the option to skip their medical.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Vauxhall

Vauxhall adds new Griffin Edition models to i...

Apr 16, 2021No Comments

Offering high levels of standard specification and great value, Vauxhall has introduced new Griffin Edition models across its light commercial vehicle (LCV) line up including Combo, Vivaro

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been awarded two prestigious accolades

Apr 16, 2021
Connected fleet

Connected fleet management ...

Strata Logistics has seen its fleet mpg soar by

Apr 15, 2021
BVRLA

BVRLA: Vehicle leasing expa...

The BVRLA has published its latest Quarterly Leasing Survey

Apr 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021105,678 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201823,292 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201820,652 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201918,858 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202018,366 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing