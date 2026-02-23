ADAS prevents accidents for almost half of UK van drivers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ latest research reveals that Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) helped almost half (45%) of the UK’s van drivers to avoid one or more accidents in 2025.1
The survey found that drivers are measurably safer on the roads, with one in five (19%) avoiding multiple accidents in the last twelve months, thanks to modern safety assist technology.1
For the drivers who narrowly avoided an accident in 2025, survey respondents said that parking sensors proved to be the most effective technology, preventing accidents for 58% of respondents.1 This was followed by collision warning (40%), park assist (32%), and speed assistance (27%). Lane assist (23%), autonomous emergency braking (22%) and driver drowsiness monitoring (15%) were also shown to be useful technologies when it comes to keeping drivers safe on the road.1
With the UK’s van drivers spending, on average, 5.5 hours inside their vans on a typical working day, being able to depend on their vehicles is essential for long days behind the wheel.2 The survey also revealed that van drivers felt more confident and safe behind the wheel, knowing they are supported by ADAS technology, as three in four drivers (74%) report feeling safer on the roads as a result.1
To keep businesses on the road, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers a wide range of innovative driver assistance technology across its vehicle line-up. The new Transporter, for example, comes fitted with rear parking sensors as standard, as well as lane assist, driver alert system, and intelligent cruise control, and is also available with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system and radar-camera fusion technology. Together, this saw the new Transporter receive a five-star rating from Euro NCAP.
Simon Jeffreys, Product Marketing Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The safety of van drivers and other road users is always a top priority at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. This data demonstrates that safety technology is significantly benefitting drivers in real-world scenarios, while supporting drivers to feel safer on the road. Our vehicles are equipped with a range of the latest safety assist technologies, many as standard, enabling drivers to get back to focusing on what really matters to their business.”
1Results are taken from a OnePoll survey of 1,000 UK van drivers, conducted in December 2025, covering the 2025 calendar year, commissioned by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
2Results are taken from a OnePoll survey of 1,000 UK van drivers, conducted in December 2024, covering the 2024 calendar year, commissioned by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.