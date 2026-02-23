Headline News

Flexis

Flexis Vans

Renault Group takes full ownership of Flexis

Monday, February 23, 2026 - 07:32
No Comments
Flexis, Manufacturer News, Merger & Acquisitions (M&A), News, Newsletter, Top News

Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group today signed a binding agreement, subject to antitrust approvals, enabling Renault Group to acquire full ownership of Flexis SAS, the joint venture established by the three companies in 2024 to create a groundbreaking new generation of electric vans.

Renault Group will thus oversee the development of this entirely new, fully electric, range of light commercial vehicles, incorporating state‑of‑the‑art technologies. Production is expected to begin by the end of 2026, as initially planned.

The agreement provides for Renault Group to acquire Volvo Group’s and CMA CGM Group’s respective stakes in Flexis (45% and 10%). It could become effective by the end of the first half of 2026, subject to approval by the competition authorities.

This change in governance does not alter either the product ambition or the original industrial plan aiming to provide breakthrough products and services in the electric medium van range. The value of the project, the foundations laid since 2024, and the technologies developed — unique skateboard platform, 800V motor, and SDV (Software Defined Vehicle) architecture — are more than ever aligned with the challenges of urban logistics and its growing decarbonization needs.

Renault Group’s teams will continue to fully pursue this ambitious project, convinced of the potential of this new generation of range of electric vans, beginning with Renault Trafic Van E‑Tech electric from late 2026 onward.

In France, nearly 1,300 people are working on its development across various Renault Group sites in the Île‑de‑France region (notably the Guyancourt Technocentre and the Villiers‑Saint‑Frédéric Light Commercial Vehicle Center of Excellence), through to industrialization at the Group’s Sandouville plant in Normandy.

Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will distribute these products from 2027, in continuity with the long‑standing relationship between Renault Group and Renault Trucks for light commercial vehicles.

Committed to energy transition, the CMA CGM Group is proud to have supported this project during this crucial phase of development.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

HMRC updates advisory fuel and electric rates from 1 March 2026

HMRC updates advisory fuel and electric rates...

Feb 24, 2026No Comments

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has published the latest Advisory Fuel Rates (AFRs) and Advisory Electric Rates (AERs) that employers and fleet operators should use when reimbursing

Additional savings of £1,500 across the new Transporter range

Additional savings of £1,5...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering additional savings across its

Feb 24, 2026
Zapgo brings new Ultra-Rapid EV charging to Rode

Zapgo brings new Ultra-Rapi...

Zapgo, the electric vehicle charge point operator bringing rapid and reliable EV charging to

Feb 23, 2026
ADAS prevents accidents for almost half of UK van drivers

ADAS prevents accidents for...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ latest research reveals that Advanced Driver

Feb 23, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit