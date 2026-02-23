Renault Group takes full ownership of Flexis

Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group today signed a binding agreement, subject to antitrust approvals, enabling Renault Group to acquire full ownership of Flexis SAS, the joint venture established by the three companies in 2024 to create a groundbreaking new generation of electric vans.
Renault Group will thus oversee the development of this entirely new, fully electric, range of light commercial vehicles, incorporating state‑of‑the‑art technologies. Production is expected to begin by the end of 2026, as initially planned.
The agreement provides for Renault Group to acquire Volvo Group’s and CMA CGM Group’s respective stakes in Flexis (45% and 10%). It could become effective by the end of the first half of 2026, subject to approval by the competition authorities.
This change in governance does not alter either the product ambition or the original industrial plan aiming to provide breakthrough products and services in the electric medium van range. The value of the project, the foundations laid since 2024, and the technologies developed — unique skateboard platform, 800V motor, and SDV (Software Defined Vehicle) architecture — are more than ever aligned with the challenges of urban logistics and its growing decarbonization needs.
Renault Group’s teams will continue to fully pursue this ambitious project, convinced of the potential of this new generation of range of electric vans, beginning with Renault Trafic Van E‑Tech electric from late 2026 onward.
In France, nearly 1,300 people are working on its development across various Renault Group sites in the Île‑de‑France region (notably the Guyancourt Technocentre and the Villiers‑Saint‑Frédéric Light Commercial Vehicle Center of Excellence), through to industrialization at the Group’s Sandouville plant in Normandy.
Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will distribute these products from 2027, in continuity with the long‑standing relationship between Renault Group and Renault Trucks for light commercial vehicles.
Committed to energy transition, the CMA CGM Group is proud to have supported this project during this crucial phase of development.